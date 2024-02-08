In a now-deleted Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed she shared a kiss with an Oscar-winning actor. The singer also changed her name on the social media platform.

Britney Spears did it again. She casually dropped two Instagram bombshells in 24 hours. These included a relationship hookup with an Oscar winner on Instagram, and changing her name on the social media platform.

Britney Spears deletes photo after admitting to Ben Affleck hookup

Britney Spears posted a throwback photo with two Oscar winners, Diane Warren and Ben Affleck, to Instagram and then deleted it. But not before revealing she was casually “making out” with Affleck when the pic was taken in the late 1990s.

“He’s such an amazing actor,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night?”

She continued, “I honestly forgot. Damn, that’s crazy!!!”

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl,” Spears concluded.

The New York Post reported on the now-deleted post. It is unclear why Spears deleted the message and photograph, which was unearthed in a post on X.

There’s been no word of Spears’ statement regarding her quick dalliance with Affleck. But if what Spears claims is true, the kiss would have occurred when she was 17, and Affleck was 26. The throwback photo appears to have been taken more than 20 years ago at a party celebrating one of Spears’ sold-out concerts.

Britney Spears once admitted to crushing on Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck (L) and Britney Spears (R) in 1999 | Fotos International/Getty Images; Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

The deleted Instagram post wasn’t the first time Britney Spears discussed her feelings for Ben Affleck. In an interview on The View, Spears responded to Joy Behar’s question about her type of man.

Spears responded, “I like them scruffy. Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck.” She then admitted to having a photo of Pitt on her refrigerator for some time.

However, she did not elaborate on her interest in Affleck. At that time, the Oscar winner was in an on-and-off relationship with actor Gwyneth Paltrow, while Spears was involved with Justin Timberlake.

Spears claimed in her memoir Britney Spears: The Woman in Me that she and Timberlake mutually cheated on each other during their relationship, which ended in 2002.

Spears also changed her Instagram name

Britney Spears | Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ Instagram also caught fans’ attention when the singer changed her name. It came just hours after revealing her quick hookup with Ben Affleck. Spears altered her name to “Xila Maria River Red”on Instagram.

On February 7, 2024, Spears amended the name again, adding “Xila Maria” to River Red. “Xila” means “woman” in the languages of Zapotec people indigenous to Mexico​​. Spears frequently vacations in Mexico, perhaps offering some explanation for the name’s inspiration. However, the pop star has yet to confirm what the significance of the name change.

Though Spears did not explain the change, it is not the first time she’s switched things up on Instagram. In September 2022, the pop star changed her name to “Channel 8.” In January 2023, Spears announced she was swapping to “River Red.”