The king is a huge of fan of cheese and eggs. This recipe combines both of his favorite ingredients into one tasty dish,.

Have you ever wanted to do brunch like a royal family member? King Charles once shared his favorite recipe for cheesy baked eggs, which is the perfect addition to a delicious weekend meal. Here are the details.

King Charles’ simple recipe for Cheesy Baked Eggs

In 2020, King Charles shared a photograph of one of his favorite dishes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, on the Clarence House Instagram account. The simple recipe pumps up the wow factor for make-ahead brunch dishes.

While the United Kingdom’s king doesn’t make the dish himself, former royal chef Darren McGrady shared the recipe on his YouTube channel. He admitted that the king “really loves cheese,” so this recipe is perfect for satisfying his savory cravings.

McGrady shared the recipe in the comments section alongside the video. The ingredients include spinach, tomato, soft cheese, eggs, heavy cream, grated hard cheese, basil, and Prosciutto.

The quantity of the ingredients appears to serve only one. As with any recipe, they can be doubled or tripled as needed to serve more people.

King Charles’ Cheesy Baked Eggs combines two of his favorite foods

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, King Charles shared details of one of his favorite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs. He used the platform to share his adoration for British cheese.

Charles wrote in the caption of a photograph of the delicious dish shared to Instagram, “One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life—British cheese!”

The king has been a Patron of the Specialty Cheesemakers Association since 1993. Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, shared details of her husband’s love for savory food during an appearance on MasterChef Australia in 2018.

She explained, “He loves local cheeses and is a huge cheese fan. Anything to do with cheese, he will love.”

Making King Charles’ baked eggs is easy

Former royal chef Darren McGrady explained on his YouTube channel that the easy recipe was a King Charles favorite. The United Kingdom’s king typically favors savory dishes over sweet.

In his video, McGrady compared Charles’ favorite recipe for Cheesy Baked Eggs to one his late ex-wife, Princess Diana, enjoyed. Her favorite dish was Eggs Suzette, a stuffed potato with spinach, olive oil, eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce.

McGrady also discussed the difference in tastes between Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. The queen adored dark chocolate, “the darker, the better,” and her son “could live on cheese.”

King Charles is currently recovering from a cancer diagnosis. He has returned to public-facing duties for the monarchy on a limited basis.