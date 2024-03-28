The United Kingdom's king faces a series of complications that threaten to upend the monarchy even more.

A former longtime butler to King Charles reveals the monarch is experiencing a “nightmare behind closed doors.” A slimmed-down monarchy and two health complications that sidelined the king and Kate Middleton gave the front-line royals an unprecedented new look.

King Charles facing a monarchy working at 50% capacity

Grant Harrold worked for King Charles for about seven years when he was the Prince of Wales. He was employed by Kensington Palace from 2004 through 2011.

“Behind closed doors, it’s all a bit of a muddle,” Harrold told The New York Post of the alleged turmoil behind the scenes at Kensington Palace. “Obviously, the king is trying to get better; that’s going to be the big focus.”

“I think Charles will find it very frustrating that he’s not able to work as much. I can believe that as I know what he’s like, he’s a workaholic,” he continued. “I’m sure that will be frustrating.”

Harrold discussed that the monarchy is currently working at 50% capacity compared to five years prior. “Even though you have all the other royals standing in, it’s not the same. I can imagine it’s a bit of a nightmare behind closed doors for the actual Firm as such. The face of the monarchy at the moment is not how it should be.”

Kensington Palace’s frontline royals are undertaking more work than ever

Princess Anne and Camilla Parker Bowles photographed in 2024 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The current frontline royals are undertaking more work than ever before. King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy appears to be in crisis mode with two of its key players, the monarch and Kate Middleton, out of work as they receive cancer treatment.

Currently, the only royals undertaking official engagements are Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, and Prince William. They are balancing public duties as they try to cover as much as possible for the recovering Charles and Kate.

Wesley Kerr, OBE, told Tatler that Anne will likely be the person Charles relies on the most to carry on in his absence. “She is the person the king has known longest. Anne is wise, intelligent, incredibly plugged into the modern United Kingdom.”

“She understands completely who and what has shaped him and is eager for him to succeed: for the sake of their beloved mum and dad and country and Commonwealth,” Kerr concluded

Kate Middleton’s public return could take longer than anticipated

Initially, Kate Middleton was set to return to royal duties after Easter based on her “current medical advice.” This statement was made by Kensington Palace shortly after the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery.

However, after Kate revealed she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, it appears she will not return to work as soon as expected. She did not disclose the type of cancer she is battling.

“Kate previously spoke about coming back to work in spring, but there were talks of her not appearing at the Trooping of the Color, so maybe we’re looking at six to nine months until we see her back in action,” Harrold told The New York Post.

“Once she’s had her treatment, there’s going to be a recovery period, but Kate will be keen to be getting on with stuff as soon as she can,” he concluded.

King Charles continues to receive cancer treatment. He is slowly returning to his duties.