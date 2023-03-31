Camilla Parker Bowles’ Latest Jaw-Dropping Necklace Was a Present to Queen Elizabeth on Her Wedding Day

Camilla Parker Bowles put on quite the show during a state banquet in Germany. While the queen consort stunned in a Bruce Oldfield dress adorned with her Greville Tiara, it was her jaw-dropping necklace that really stole the show.

Here’s the scoop on the eye-popping necklace, including how it was actually a present to the late Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day.

Queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla Parker Bowles dazzles with a jaw-dropping necklace

Camilla looked her best when she attended a state banquet during her recent trip to Germany. The queen consort donned the Greville Tiara for the event, though fans really got excited when they noticed Camilla wearing the City of London Fringe Necklace.

A pic of Camilla wearing the necklace was shared on Instagram, giving royal watchers a closer view of the dazzling piece. Camilla complimented the fringe diamond necklace with a pair of modern earrings that really completed her look.

“Tonight at the State Banquet the queen consort dazzled in the Greville Tiara and for the first time, Queen Elizabeth II’s City of London Fringe Necklace!” the post was captioned.

In 1947, a collective group of representatives from the City of London, which included the Bank of England, the Lord Mayor and Court of Aldermen, Clearing Banks, Insurance Associations, the Stock Exchange, and Lloyd’s, presented Queen Elizabeth II with the stunning diamond fringe necklace as a wedding present.

While many fringe necklaces can double as tiaras, this one cannot be converted because it is strung on silk and not designed to be attached to a frame.

Royal fans react to the queen consort’s impressive jewelry choice

Camilla’s decision to wear the fringe necklace was clearly a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. This beautiful necklace, which has become quite well-known, was worn by the late queen during a function she attended back in 2002.

Elizabeth wore the necklace less and less in her later years, though it was one of her favorites early on in her reign. As far as royal fans are concerned, they absolutely loved that Camilla is resurrecting this timeless piece.

Taking to the comments on Instagram, fans expressed their love and adoration for the necklace. They also thought that the item is a perfect match for Camilla and truly makes her shine.

“Camilla slay!” one fan wrote. “Gorgeous! Absolutely stunning!”

While Camilla is sure to wear the necklace to future events, the piece has an interesting history that dates all the way back to Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding.

The history of Camilla Parker Bowles’ City of London Fringe Necklace

Queen Elizabeth II possessed one of the largest jewelry collections in the world, but the City of London Fringe Necklace remained a prized piece in her collection for an impressive 75 years.

A true masterpiece, the Diamond Fringe Necklace is made from diamonds, gold, and silver, and is strung on silk to wrap around the entire neck. This incredible piece was gifted to Princess Elizabeth by the City of London as a wedding present when she married Prince Philip of Greece in 1947.

Following her wedding, Princess Elizabeth was often seen wearing the City of London Fringe Necklace alongside other notable accessories such as the Girls of Great Britain & Ireland Tiara and the Nizam of Hyderabad Tiara.

After ascending to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II continued to wear the City of London Fringe Necklace for important events, such as during her trip to Australia in 1954, where she wore it for the Opening of Parliament.