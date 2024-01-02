Camilla Parker Bowles might be the queen consort, but she has taken a long and winding road to earn that title -- and to win over the British public. But she'll never be 'truly loved' by the people, per one expert.

Camilla Parker Bowles officially became the queen (technically the queen consort) back in May 2023 after she and King Charles held their coronation ceremony. But ever since news broke of Camilla and Charles’ affair more than three decades ago, Camilla has struggled to win over the public.

With that said, Camilla has tried her best to keep a low profile through the years, serving more as a support system for Charles rather than trying to shine on her own. And one royal expert says Camilla has to do just one thing in order to be “truly loved” by the public — and sometimes nothing is better than something.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Clarence House

Camilla Parker Bowles should keep a low profile in order to win over the public

Anyone who was alive during the late 1980s likely remembers the drama that surrounded Charles’ affair with Camilla. At the time, Charles was still married to Princess Diana, with whom he shared two kids — Prince William and Prince Harry. But once the affair leaked, neither Charles nor Camilla’s reputations were ever the same. Charles and Diana ultimately divorced, and Charles married Camilla in 2005. And so began a slow, winding road for Camilla to attempt to win over the British public.

According to PR expert Luana Ribeira, Camilla has actually done the best job she can as far as winning over the public simply because she has not done too much. “Queen Camilla has proved herself to be a loyal and devoted partner, even during the years she was demonized as Britain’s most hated woman,” Ribeira told GB News, via Express. And Ribeira said this is exactly what Camilla needs to continue to do in order to “truly” win over the public. “Queen Camilla’s best course of action is to continue exactly as she is, quietly carrying out her duties as the King’s wife and the champion of many charities and good causes.”

Camilla Parker Bowles | Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles will never make people ‘dewey-eyed’ expert says

While Camilla should continue to do what she can to be the best version of herself to the public, being “truly loved” might only happen if she continues the exact path she’s on now, which is remaining steadfast but quiet. That’s because, despite all of the progress she has made, people have not forgotten about how she became a royal in the first place.

“Queen Camilla is the kind of straight-talking, no-nonsense person who is never going to make people dewy-eyed at the sound of her name,” Ribeira said. “I don’t think she will ever be truly loved by the British public, but I think she has earned their grudging respect.” Ribeira later added that Camilla’s “keep calm and carry on” attitude is actually “a crucial part of her redemption arc.”

Ultimately, Camilla might never be viewed in the same light as Princess Diana or Kate Middleton, but she has certainly tried her best to leave the drama of the affair behind her. And surprisingly, her approach seems to have worked just about as well as it could.