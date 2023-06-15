Find out what Queen Camilla's former staffer believes she will do that she hasn't done yet to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Ascot.

Following the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, the royal family will prepare for another major event that was the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s favorite.

The family will attend the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse which starts on June 20. Something fans love to discuss about that day is the fashion. And now someone who used to work for Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) is revealing how much planning goes into what King Charles’ wife will wear and what we could finally see her in that she hasn’t worn yet to honor her late mother-in-law.

Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles attend a Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Camilla has steered away from Queen Elizabeth’s fashion rule

Something Queen Elizabeth wore so often during public appearances that Queen Camilla does not is bright colors. Instead, Queen Camilla favors muted colors by British couture designers such as Bruce Oldfield and Fiona Clare.

When discussing the new queen’s fashion choices, former Vogue editor and personal stylist Ginnie Chadwyck-Healy told Grazia: “Given the breadth of appearances she will need to dress for, she may consider other designers … but she will undoubtedly continue to support British design in her careful, considered manner.”

Chadwyck-Healy believes that now is “not the time or role for [Camilla to do] a huge style overhaul.” She added that “at the age of 75, comfort is key” for Camilla so fashion fans should “expect block heel shoes, more flat boots, lightweight top-handle handbags, neat brooches, not too much fuss.”

Camilla Parker Bowles attends Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Former royal aide says the new queen may wear bright colors to honor the late queen

Grant Harrold, who was King Charles and Camilla’s butler from 2004 to 2011, has talked about how much planning goes into what Queen Camilla wears and will be wearing the Royal Ascot. He also thinks we may see her pay homage to the late monarch by incorporating some bright colors into her outfit for the event.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold said: “She will have people advising her over what to wear. There are things that will have to be decided in advance. Obviously, outfits are going to be planned months in advance for these different events. I can imagine that they’ll plan the wardrobe she’s going to wear for the whole week. Whether it’s brand new or reused, which has become a bit popular with the household now. Even the queen famously re-wore a few of the same things. It’s also possible that we’ll see things that are new that have been specially designed.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive in a carriage to Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Harrold continued: “I’ll let you into a little secret about why the queen wore bright colors to Ascot. It was said that if there was a group of people and the queen walked past, you could spot her right away because of her bright outfit. As she got a little bit shorter and she got older, it was a lot easier to notice her. It was said that they would pick brighter colors for her to wear so she stood out more. I’m willing to bet that this is something that the new queen might copy. The Queen Mother was famous for always wearing hats and people would spot her for wearing hats. It’s possible that Camilla will copy and do something similar with a bright outfit.”

As for King Charles, Harrold says he doesn’t change up his outfit selection for the event and always sticks to a gray or midnight blue morning suit.