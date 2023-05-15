Captain Glenn Was ‘Surprised’ When Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae Hooked up on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ [Exclusive]

Gary King wasn’t the only crew member who was shocked to learn that Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae hooked up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Captain Glenn Shephard, who typically tries to stay out of the crew’s personal drama, said the romance definitely surprised him. “There’s some interesting stuff going on there between the department heads,” Shephard told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“I can’t say too much about it, but, yeah, I was a little surprised,” he said. “But there’s so much love between those people. Those guys, I call them the Dream Team, Gary, Daisy, Colin. We’ve done this for a few seasons now. They’re great people. They love each other. And I don’t know, tune in and you’ll see some very interesting stuff.”

Captain Glenn says he doesn’t see everything in real-time

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 trailer teased that Kelliher and MacRae hook up on multiple occasions. However, Shephard said he saw more of the romance from watching the Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer than what he saw on the boat.

Captain Glenn Shephard | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“I don’t see everything that happens in real-time,” he said. “Sometimes I see it on a trailer or on the episode when it comes out. But I’ll say I’m aware of it. And you could say things and not as much as a captain, but as a friend, you may want to say something. And wow, you know, but what can you say? People are people. People love who they love. They work together, spend a lot of time together and things happen.”

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ has plenty of ‘fighting and jealousy’

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season is filled with plenty of hookups, Kelliher said. King already kissed Mads Herrera in the hot tub even though it’s clear he’s had a crush on Kelliher for years.

“There’s a lot of making out [and] there’s a lot of fighting and jealousy,” Kelliher told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “And you know what, it probably brought out the worst in a lot of people. So you’re going to see a different side to some of us.”

“But yeah, that’s normal life and it’s expected,” she joked. “It’s going to make for so much entertaining TV, that’s for sure.”

In the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 trailer, King gets annoyed when he learns that Kelliher and MacRae have hooked up. “You know you like me, deep down,” King said to Kelliher. “And I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me. Spitefully hooking up.”

Is Daisy Kelliher still friends with Gary and Colin?

Did the romance with MacRae ruin her friendship with King or MacRae for that matter? “I’m fine with them both,” she insisted. “I don’t have an issue with either of them.”

“I think work-wise with the boat drama [and with] all the relationships and hookups, I honestly don’t think there’s going to be an episode where people aren’t going to be wondering what’s going to happen next,” she teased.

Despite some tension on deck, Shephard said this crew worked well together. “I think they’re all great. They’re all great in their own ways,” he said. “I’d be happy to work with all of them again. They’re good people.”

Tension may have been resolved post-season, but Shephard and Kelliher definitely teased rough seas are ahead.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.