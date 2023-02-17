‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Daisy Kelliher Admits ‘Undeniable Chemistry’ With Gary King – Are They Dating?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher admitted that she and first mate Gary King have “undeniable chemistry” but recently decided there was no way they were going to be a couple.

King and Kelliher shocked Below Deck fans last season when they ended up kissing in the hot tub. Many fans thought they were dating, especially when King joked on Instagram that they were a couple. And while Kelliher denied they were dating, she recently said there was a definite romantic spark and revealed why they won’t be the next Below Deck couple.

Kelliher’s New Year’s resolution was to put King permanently in the friend zone. “We are just friends. I think with my New Year’s resolution, I think one of the big things, what I’m trying to do is to get myself out of situationships,” she said on the Daters Gonna Date podcast.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher |Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images

“And I think I have this huge tendency to date because of my job, and because of the person I am, people I’m friends with. I’m a slow burner, so the chemistry is never instant. I can recognize somebody good looking, of course, but it’s very hard for me to fancy them,” she continued. “And same with the online dating and everything.”

But Daisy Kelliher admits there is chemistry with Gary

“So it was very natural for me to date people who are very good friends with and Gary’s one of them. It took two seasons for that kind of build up for the two of us,” Kelliher said. “Since January, it’s just too hard when it doesn’t work out.”

“With me and Gary, we’re still such good friends, but we’re always in this awkward zone,” she added. “And then I have to watch him hook up with other people. But we’re friends … we’re hanging out and we’re like, are we gonna kiss? I’m like, this is a lot. So in January, I’m like I’m stay away from this. So yeah, we’re just friends. I hate to break it to everyone us. I know they’re all shipping us.”

King revealed in the past that he was instantly attracted to Kelliher. But he continued to pursue other crew members on the show. Even last season, when they kissed, he still hooked up with stews Ashley Marti and Gabriella Barragan. He also kissed new stew Scarlett Bentley.

Gary isn’t ready for a relationship, the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ chief stew says

Kelliher doesn’t think King is ready for a relationship. “I think we both accept and acknowledge that there is undeniable kind of chemistry there,” she said. “But chemistry doesn’t mean love. I think whoever ends up with him will be very lucky when he’s ready but I just don’t think he’s ready quite yet.”

Kelliher said her biggest issue with King was that he didn’t own the fact he wasn’t ready for a relationship. “I’ve been around plenty of guys who are getting all this attention and wanna mess around,” she said. “And that’s where kind of the gaslighting comes in. It’s like, so do it. You don’t have to convince all these girls that you’re in love with them to sleep with them. They’re gonna sleep with you anyway.”

“They don’t need to be given the world,” she added. “And that’s where I wish Gary would embrace that angle.”