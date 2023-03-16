‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4: Daisy and Colin’s Wild Hookup Twist Jeopardizes Friendship With Gary

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 took the plot twist from last season and lit it on fire.

Fans’ jaws hit the ground last season when chief stew Daisy Kelliher passionately made out with first officer Gary King in the hot tub. And this season she’s certainly moved on … with chief engineer Colin MacRae.

MacRae has always had a girlfriend at home when he starred in the nautical docudrama. But he returned as a single man for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 and gave King a run for his money.

Gary accuses Daisy of ‘spitefully hooking up’ with Colin on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

They weren’t dating, but King has made it clear that he is attracted to Kelliher. So when she and MacRae hook up this season, he takes it very personally.

Colin MacRae, Kelsie Goglia, Gabriela Barragan, Daisy Kelliher | Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

“Who do you have your eye on, Colin? You’re a single man,” King asks MacRae in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 trailer. Cue the makeout scene between Kelliher and MacRae, but this time they don’t wait to hit the hot tub and kiss near a staircase on Parsifal III.

Just an innocent and one-time hook-up? Maybe not. The trailer teases that perhaps MacRae and Kelliher want to explore a romance, which gets under King’s skin. “You know you like me deep down and I feel you’re hooking up to get back at me, spitefully hooking up,” King says.

Daisy used to refer to Colin as a good friend

What makes the hookup especially surprising is that Kelliher said in the past that she viewed MacRae as a work buddy. Of course, he had a girlfriend at the time. “Colin has a new girlfriend,” Kelliher said in her Instagram story in 2021. “So that’s not gonna happen. Me and Colin are just good friends. Good … work buddies. Yeah … sorry to disappoint.”

Get ready to sail into a new season of #BelowDeckSailing on April 10th! ⛵ Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/rctXBOFI3a pic.twitter.com/nqMaFasQ5f — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 15, 2023

However, she later admitted that MacRae was “hot.” She dished about MacRae in a 2021 episode of Celebrity Skin Talk. “Obviously on the show like everyone knows that Colin’s pretty hot. He’s as good-looking in real life as he is on the show,” Kelliher said. “He had a girlfriend of course. All the good ones are taken.”

For his part, MacRae said in the past that none of the women on the boat were his type. “I wasn’t tempted at all,” MacRae admitted on the Altered Reality podcast. “Like all the girls on board were amazing. We’re all really good friends. But I wasn’t romantically attracted to any of them, to be honest.”

“Even if I were single I probably would have just been the same,” he added. “Don’t get me wrong, they’re amazing, beautiful girls. But none of them ticked all the boxes for me. So I didn’t even have to worry about it.”

Clearly, plenty has changed since 2021.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 ‘near mutiny’ on deck?

MacRae and Kelliher’s romance is the tip of the iceberg this season. Bravo teased rough and wild seas ahead.

Captain Glenn Shephard realizes that his laid-back leadership style has allowed his crew to become too comfortable and starts taking charge of quality control in the interior department, much to Daisy’s dismay. In the galley, Chef Ileisha’s cooking impresses the guests, but her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct. On deck, strong personalities collide, and a power struggle results in a near mutiny, as Gary clashes with his new overconfident deckhand, Chase.

Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics on-board, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy.

With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.