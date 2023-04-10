Cara Delevingne ‘Had a Complete Existential Crisis’ After Ashley Benson Breakup

Cara Delevingne has long been a pop-culture hot topic. A high-profile model and actor, Delevingne has appeared in movies like Suicide Squad and Paper Towns. Her personal life is also a frequent subject of conversation amongst fans, with many eager to know more about Delevingne’s life and loves. One of Delevingne’s most significant relationships was with fellow actor Ashley Benson. The two were tabloid darlings before they split in early 2020. In a recent cover interview with Vogue, Delevingne discussed that time in her life, revealing that she had a “complete existential crisis” after her breakup with Benson.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson started dating in 2018

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson attend the 2019 US Open Women’s final on September 07, 2019 in New York City. | Gotham/GC Images

Delevingne and Benson were both at the top of their game in 2018, when the two started dating. According to Glamour, it took several months for the new couple to confirm their relationship, posting several flirty snaps to social media before stepping out together at Paris Fashion Week. Still, it took nearly a year before Delevingne and Benson felt comfortable to speak out about their romance. As reported by Glamour, Delevingne opted to wait until June 2019 to speak openly about her relationship with Benson.

At the TrevorLIVE gala that year, Delevingne praised her girlfriend, saying “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

What did Cara Delevingne say about her breakup with Ashley Benson?

This time, this IS a breakup post. Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson have split after nearly 2 years of dating. ? https://t.co/IUJ3ZUF7Ab pic.twitter.com/oeWKKU8oTK — E! News (@enews) May 6, 2020

Just one year after publicly proclaiming their love for each other, Delevingne and Benson went their separate ways. Their split was reported in May 2020, and while fans wondered what exactly went wrong between the two, the stars opted to not badmouth each other to the media. Still, her breakup from Benson was devastating to Delevingne, as she recently told Vogue. “And then I was alone, really alone…it was a low point,” Delevingne admitted in 2023.

“I just had a complete existential crisis. All my sense of belonging, all my validation—my identity, everything—was so wrapped up in work,” Delevingne said. “And when that was gone, I felt like I had no purpose. I just wasn’t worth anything without work, and that was scary. Instead of taking the time to really learn something new or do something new, I got very wrapped up in misery, wallowing, and partying. It was a really sad time.”

Is Cara Delevingne dating anyone today?

Cara Delevingne & girlfriend Minke are enjoying a night out in L.A. https://t.co/v5gkLU64LI — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 29, 2023

Related Cara Delevingne Has A Few Hidden Talents You May Not Know About

Delevingne went through a period of self-discovery before entering into a new, healthier phase of her life. These days, her career is going better than ever, and she’s in a new relationship with Leah Mason, also known by her stage name Minke. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone,” Delevingne told Vogue.

Delevingne also admitted that she and Mason have known each other since they were children, but lost touch for years before reconnecting at an Alanis Morissette concert. “She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” Delevingne said.

As for Benson, she also moved on to find love. According to Page Six, Benson reportedly started dating oil heir Brandon Davis in early 2023. While the couple is reportedly very much in love, Benson, perhaps learning from her past high-profile romance with Delevingne, has been focusing on keeping her love with Davis out of the tabloids.