Cara Delevingne Met Her Girlfriend, Minke, When They Were Kids

Cara Delevingne made headlines in 2022 due to her public behavior. In 2023, she revealed her journey to sobriety, as well as more about her personal life. Another part of her life that’s come together? Her romantic one. Delevingne opened up in a Vogue interview, sharing a little about her relationship with her girlfriend, Minke, including how they met.

Cara Delevingne has a well-known relationship history in Hollywood

The stunning model has had a pretty rich dating history, according to J-14. Delevingne has been romantically linked to some of the most famous faces in Hollywood, including Michelle Rodriguez and Ashley Benson.

According to the Carnival Row star, she is happiest and at her best when she is in a relationship.”I’m just better when I’m in love,” she told Elle in 2014. However, that’s not contingent on a partner. “That doesn’t have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else.”

While Levingne has said she tries to keep her “sacred” relationships private, she’s occasionally broken this rule. She and Rodriguez made headlines when they got cuddly at a basketball game during their short-lived fling. And Benson and Delevingne, who began dating after meeting on the set of their movie Her Smell, shared glimpses into their life on social media during their two-year relationship.

Cara Delevingne and her current girlfriend, Minke, met when they were kids

So, who is Delevingne dating now? According to Vogue, she is in a relationship with Leah Mason, a musician who goes by the name Minke, and things couldn’t be better. The two have a strong connection, and Minke has even helped Delevingne through some of her roughest times. The pair met when they were in school together many years ago. They reconnected as adults, and a concert brought them closer together.

Since embracing sobriety, Delevingne’s life is a bit more low-key. She and Minke apparently spent New Year’s Eve in Utah “just the two of us,” having a relaxing night in. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship not trying to rescue someone,” Delevingne shared.

Cara Delevingne’s sexuality and future hopes

Though most of her public relationships have been with women, Delevingne has described herself as both pansexual and bisexual in the past. “It’s like a pendulum swinging,” she once said (via the Independent), “but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to.”

Delevingne took exploring sexuality to a new level. She hosted and executive produced the docuseries Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, which premiered on Hulu in 2023. The series showed her taking on new experiences and talking with others about love, identity, and much more.

In her 2023 Vogue interview, Delevingne also spoke about what she sees for her future. A partner, yes, perhaps. But even without one, she’d like to have a child.

“I’ve wanted a kid since I was 16,” she said. “I want babies so bad.”