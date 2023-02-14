Caroline Polachek ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ Album Review — A Sun-Kissed Gothic Romance

Caroline Polachek released “Blood and Butter,” “Welcome to My Island,” “Sunset,” and other singles. After months of anticipation, the musician debuted her full-length, sunkissed album — on Valentine’s Day, nonetheless

‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’ artist, Caroline Polachek | Nedda Asfar via Wasserman Music

Polachek returns with her first full-length project since 2019’s Pang. That album — her first album — cemented her reputation as a gothic, romantic vocalist.

She appeared as an opener for Dua Lipa and headlined several concerts of her own. Now, this singer turns toward desire with the February 2023 collection, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

Caroline Polachek captures sunshine (and ‘sunset’) with ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’

Polachek has already achieved a perfectly curated, cohesive persona with Pang. She created this gothic, almost angelic sound with a pull toward demonic themes (i.e. “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.”)

For this new album, though, she zig-zagged — still staying true to her airy, open vocals but instead basking in the summer sun. She finally released “Sunset,” after months of performing it live at music festivals, including 2021’s Governors Ball.

She doubled down with December 2022’s “Welcome to My Island” and its corresponding music video, where the singer was literally running to desire. Even the cover art for Desire, I Want to Turn Into You features the vocalist crawling toward sand within a crowded commuter train.

Polachek pivoted again for the beat-driven track “I Believe,” where Grimes’ influence extends in the best way. The Valentine’s Day release only confirms the thread connecting these originals — love.

“Butterfly Net,” particularly, highlights these fanciful, emotional, almost delicate lyrics. In the first verse, Polachek sings, “Earth went silent / London fell asleep / She dreamed of winter / Where you appeared to me / Perfect timing as new petals in / November / A tender creature / A fever / Disarming, fluorescent.”

Charli XCX on Caroline Polachek and ‘Welcome to My Island’ — ‘I think she’s legendary’

This 2023 release coincided with several singles and remixes — despite “Long Road Home” being noticeably absent. Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel were featured on a “Welcome to My Island” remix, released ahead of Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.

The Crash mastermind anticipates a Best New Artist Grammy nomination for Polachek, saying, “I think it’s going to happen. I think she’s legendary, she is an angel and I was honored when she asked me to remix her song, because she’s such an incredible writer and producer.”

There are self-referential moments tucked away for close listeners, including the “Billions” noise in “Blood and Butter.” More than anything, this collection captures Polachek’s hopeless romantic tendencies and her evident passion for music.

Does it surpass Pang, with practically perfect songs like “Ocean of Tears” and “Hit Me Where It Hurts?” Maybe not. Maybe it’s also not fair to compare the, obviously, different directions of these albums. Still, the 2023 release is worth the listen, if only to hear Polachek’s falsetto.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You is now available on most major streaming platforms.