Carrie Fisher was very open with her ‘Star Wars’ co-star Daisy Ridley, advising the young actor to avoid the same mistakes she made in her day.

Star Wars alum Carrie Fisher gave her successor Daisy Ridley many words of wisdom when it came to George Lucas’ sci-fi franchise.

But Fisher quipped that there were certain decisions Ridley should’ve avoided making when doing the films.

Daisy Ridley was given a lot of advice from Carrie Fisher for ‘Star Wars’

In Disney’s new Star Wars franchise, the iconic character Princess Leia would form a bond with the new Jedi in the making Rey. This relationship mirrored real life in a way, as Fisher bonded with Ridley over their Star Wars connection. While talking to each other on Interview (via Collider), Fisher confided to Ridley that her dating life experienced a huge change thanks to the films.

“I also said it’s hard to date once you’re a big Star Wars star because you don’t want to give people the ability to say, ‘I had sex with Princess Leia,’” Fisher recalled to Ridley.

Ridley and Fisher joked over this, as Ridley already found herself fielding questions about her own dating life as a Star Wars actor.

“Someone asked me if I found it easier to date now because I’m in the film,” Ridley recalled. “I was like, ‘What the hell?’”

Other than that, Fisher also gave Ridley advice about her attire in Star Wars. Fisher commented on the fact that she was considered a sex symbol after wearing her slave outfit as Princess Leia. But it was a label that Fisher never agreed with. She quipped that Ridley should avoid wearing similar attire to avoid the same fate.

“Well, you should fight for your outfit. Don’t be a slave like I was,” Fisher said.

Ridley assured Fisher that she had nothing to worry about.

“All right, I’ll fight,” she said.

Daisy Ridley wished she asked for more advice from the ‘Star Wars’ cast

Ridley was more than honored for the opportunity to work alongside many onscreen veterans in the Star Wars franchise. Apart from Fisher, she’d also co-starred alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford over the course of the movies.

“I think all of us learned more by seeing how people were, rather than what they specifically said to us,” Ridley once told IGN.

Back then, it was believed that her time in the Star Wars franchise ended with Rise of Skywalker. After reflecting on the series, Ridley regretted not learning more from her co-stars when she had the chance.

“And especially, I never wanted to be the person who was like, ‘Hey, can I ask you like a hundred questions?’ So I went the other way and was like, ‘Yeah, I’m totally cool; I’m not fussed at all.’ So now I look back with Carrie – and with Harrison and Mark – on questions that I wish I had asked, but I didn’t want to be that annoying person,” she said.

When pressed what she would’ve asked her former cast-mates, Ridley opened up that she had simple questions in mind for them.

“Like life things, and how it was after they finished [the original movies], and were they actually friends, and did they stay in touch, and how the filming experience actually was. Because that’s one thing that I don’t really know – I mean, it looks like they had a great time, but… So there are things that I wish I’d asked,” she said.

Carrie Fisher didn’t have anyone to talk to on ‘Star Wars’ set

Fisher seemed to make sure that Ridley’s experience working on Star Wars was different from her own. According to her interview with NPR, Fisher was considerably young on the Star Wars set. At 19 years old, Fisher initially lacked the confidantes that Ridley enjoyed while filming Star Wars.

“I didn’t have anyone to confide in,” she said. “I had no friends, and I couldn’t talk about [the affair with Ford] because he was married.”

This led to Fisher writing a journal about her Star Wars experiences as an outlet to channel her emotions through.