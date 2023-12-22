The singer and songwriter continues the traditions she enjoyed as a little girl with her husband and two sons.

Carrie Underwood adores the Christmas holidays. It is a time of the year when she gets to settle in and enjoy uninterrupted time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. She relies on three comforting traditions to get through the holiday season, ensuring these special moments are”making memories” for her children they will carry on into their adult lives.

Carrie Underwood’s Christmas traditions begin with a tree

In late November, Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah and Jacob head to a local farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. It is an important element that kicks off their family holiday traditions.

However, Underwood didn’t always enjoy the real tree experience growing up. She said her family had an artificial tree every year.

“We were an artificial tree family growing up,” she told WKML. “It was easier, but now, in our own home, we do the real tree thing and try to make that a bit of a tradition.”

She continued, “We go to the Christmas tree farm and pick it out. The boys have some say in which one we get, and they feel some ownership.”

“We all decorate it together and, of course, have Christmas music playing in the house and just like that, making memories. It’s just a joyful time of year,” Underwood added.

Christmas PJ’s are a must in Carrie Underwood’s household

Keeping some Christmas traditions a constant helps make the holiday comforting for Carrie Underwood and her family. These yearly events set the tone for the holiday and ensure their family looks forward to the same experiences every year.

She revealed one of those traditions they created within their own family. Wearing Christmas PJs is an essential part of their holiday rituals.

“For the past few years, we all get matching PJs,” Underwood shared. “Either we get them, or somebody else gifts them to us.”

“We all match – my husband, myself, my sons, and our dogs. And getting my German shepherd into a Christmas sweater is no easy feat, I will tell you that,” the entertainer laughed.

The singer’s holiday traditions also include something sweet

Carrie Underwood shows off her cooking skills during a TODAY show segment in 2020 | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It wouldn’t be Christmas without some sweet treats. Carrie Underwood ensures that her family enjoys the same types of treats she and her husband ate while growing up to carry on their family traditions.

Underwood explained, “I make cookies that were my husband’s grandmother’s recipe. My kids call them Gigi’s recipe.”

“It’s her ginger snap cookies; we make those, and it’s super sweet. Isaiah loves making Gigi’s cookies because he still remembers her a little. So, it’s something special we get to do.”

Carrie Underwood closed out 2023 in Las Vegas, performing in her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Tour. She will continue her string of performances at Resorts World with shows in March, May, August, and October 2024.