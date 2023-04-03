Carrie Underwood Was Never a ‘Kid Person’ but Mike Fisher Always Wanted to Be a Dad

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have two children together, Isaiah and Jacob. The two married in 2010 and reside on a farm in Tennessee. While Underwood and Fisher have settled into family life together, they originally had different ideas about parenthood.

Carrie Underwood does not think she was ‘a kid person’

In 2020, Underwood and Fisher filmed a docuseries together called Mike and Carrie: God & Country. Overall, the series showed Underwood and Fisher talking about how faith plays into their relationship and parenting.

During the first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Underwood admitted she was never wild about the idea of having kids of her own.

“I never thought about getting married or having a family, I don’t think,” Underwood said in the episode. “I’ve always kind of done well kind of by myself.”

At another point in the episode, Underwood shared, “I was never a baby person or a kid person.”

Mike Fisher always wanted children

While Underwood never considered having children before being married to Fisher, her husband was the complete opposite. In fact, the former NHL player knew he always wanted to replicate the family life he had growing up.

“I grew up with three other siblings and I had a great mom and dad,” Fisher said. “And I think that I just wanted something like that.”

He added, “[I] wanted to be the best dad, just to be like my dad and have a wife like my mom. And have kids and living in the country.”

Given that Fisher and Underwood reside on a farm with their two children, Fisher knows that he achieved his dream.

“And I got everything and more than I ever dreamed of to be really honest,” he said in Mike and Carrie: God & Country.

Carrie Underwood was hesitant to have children

Underwood and Fisher met in 2008 and were in a long-distance relationship until they married in 2010. Their first son Isaiah was born in 2015, and their second son Jake was born in 2019.

During the first episode of Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Underwood admitted she was a bit nervous about the idea of having children.

“After we got married I’m like ‘OK I found my person.’ Then [you] think about having kids and it’s like ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, but things are good,'” Underwood said. “We’re gonna throw some monkey wrench into our life kind of on purpose?”

She continued, “Again, never being a ‘kid person’ I was never good with other people’s kids, why would I be good with one of my own?”

Of course, as soon as Underwood gave birth to Isaiah, her whole outlook on having kids changed.

“It was like the second Isaiah was born, it was like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m in love. Like, I’m in love,'” Underwood said.”

Reflecting on Isaiah’s birth, Fisher called parenthood, “Just one of the greatest gifts ever.”

While Underwood and Fisher may have had different ideas about raising children together at the beginning of their relationship, it is clear that they both love being parents now.