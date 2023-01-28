How Old Are Carrie Underwood’s Kids? The Country Singer Has 2 Sons With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood met former NHL player Mike Fisher in 2008, and the two celebrities have been married since 2010. The country singer and former hockey player have two children together. As of January 2023, here’s how old Underwood and Fisher’s sons are.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood’s son Jacob just turned four years old

Underwood’s family recently celebrated a birthday. On Jan. 21, 2019, Underwood and Fisher’s second son Jacob, who Underwood refers to as Jake, was born.

On Jan. 21, Underwood shared photos on social media celebrating Jacob’s fourth birthday. The singer shared a photo of Jacob as an infant wearing a knit deer outfit plus two pictures of a Spider-Man-themed birthday cake.

“This was yesterday…and now you are 4. Happy birthday, sweet Jake…my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! Thanks, @iveycakestore for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best!” Underwood captioned the photos on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood gave birth to her first son in 2015

On Feb. 27, 2015, Underwood gave birth to her and Fisher’s first son Isaiah. Underwood first shared the news of Isaiah’s birth in March 2015. In the social media post, Underwood shared a photo of Isaiah’s hand.

“Tiny hands and tiny feet…God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher – born February 27,” Underwood posted on Twitter.

In 2021, Underwood posted about Isaiah’s sixth birthday on Instagram. For the birthday post, Underwood shared a photo of Isaiah’s Power Rangers birthday cake and a black-and-white photo of Isaiah hugging Underwood.

“Today, we celebrate Isaiah…because today, he is 6 whole years old! Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination! You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom!” Underwood captioned the post on Instagram. “I love you, Monkey! Happy birthday!”

Isaiah is currently seven years old and he will turn eight years old on Feb. 27, 2023.

The country singer is grateful for both of her sons

Between Isaiah and Jacob’s births, Underwood had multiple miscarriages. In a 2018 interview with CBS News, Underwood revealed that the miscarriages inspired her song “Cry Pretty.”

While dealing with the worry of being able to get pregnant again, Underwood admitted that she frequently reminded herself of how grateful she was for Isaiah.

“… and my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s okay, because he’s amazing,'” Underwood told CBS News.

While she was worried about having another miscarriage, Underwood sought comfort from Isaiah and prayed.

“Mike was away just for the evening, and I texted him, and I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be alone, so I’m just gonna go snuggle with Isaiah.’ And I don’t know how I didn’t wake him up, but I was just sobbing,” Underwood said in the CBS News interview.

A few days later, Underwood learned that she had not miscarried Jacob.

“And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that. That was like a Saturday – and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm, another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great!” Underwood explained.