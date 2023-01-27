Carrie Underwood Revealed the 1 Thing She Always Brings on Tour With Her

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for the second leg of her Denim and Rhinestones tour, and fans are excited to see her. The Grammy award-winning artist is preparing to leave her home in Nashville, Tennessee, to perform songs from her new album for fans. And while the American Idol alum’s life on the road can be hectic, she has certain rituals that keep her grounded. For example, the “Before He Cheats” singer has one thing that she never fails to take with her on tour.

Will Carrie Underwood’s husband and kids be joining her on her Denim and Rhinestones tour?

Underwood’s routine when she’s on the road seems to vary from tour to tour. For example, in the past, she took her oldest son, Isaiah, on the road with her and her husband, Mike Fisher, full-time. However, the “Something in the Water” singer has shifted things for her Denim and Rhinestones tour. This time, Isaiah and her youngest son, Jacob, will stay home with their father for most of the time as they need to attend school. She’ll fly home to her kids as much as possible while touring, and when they’re not in school, they’ll join her on the road.

What does the singer always bring with her on tour?

While Underwood has updated plenty of things about her tour, one of the things she brings with her is absolutely essential. A fitness junkie, the songwriter always travels with her mobile gym when she’s on the road. Underwood loves to keep things consistent regardless of if she’s at work or on the road. She devotes 90 minutes of her day to her workout routine. She also employs a personal trainer in order to maximize her fitness regimen.

Underwood has an intense workout routine to maintain her current fitness level

But just what does Underwood’s workout routine consist of? Eat This, Not That! got some details from the singer’s trainer, Eve Overland. According to Overland, Underwood alternates between upper-body and lower-body workouts for maximum efficiency. Her daily exercises also challenge alternating muscle groups.

For the upper body, Underwood does common exercises like push-ups, tricep dips, and pull-ups. She often performs these exercises in supersets with minimal rest so that she can fatigue her muscles until failure. Meanwhile, for the lower body, the singer does plenty of squats, lunges, and kickbacks in addition to using leg machines. For an added burn, Underwood uses a resistance band or light weights. And while cardio may be hardio, Underwood makes time for it as well by using the elliptical, treadmill, and more. And, of course, the singer takes time to work her abs.

Underwood makes sure to get nourishment from a healthy diet

To capitalize off of her workout routine, Underwood also prioritizes a healthy diet whether she’s at home or on tour. She is a vegetarian, though she mostly eats vegan in her day-to-day life. She loves to eat whole foods and lean protein. And for special occasions, she’s known to treat herself to some cheesy goodness e.g. Doritos. Clearly, Underwood cares about living a healthy lifestyle regardless of if she’s on the road or not.