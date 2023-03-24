Carrie Underwood Will Go a Whole Day Without Sitting Down Once

Carrie Underwood’s day sometimes ends with red wine and TV — that’s only after her work is done and her children are asleep. With a husband, two boys, and an impressive country music career, this songwriter will sometimes go a whole day without sitting down once, as noted in Find Your Path.

How many children does Carrie Underwood have?

Carrie Underwood performs on stage at The SSE Arena | Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images

She’s an “All-American Girl.” Since 2010, Underwood has been married to Canadian former professional ice hockey player Mike Fisher. The couple had two children together — sons Isaiah and Jacob.

Of course, Underwood is best known as a chart-topping country artist, releasing hits like “Before He Cheats,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” and “If I Didn’t Love You.” In 2022, she debuted the full-length album Denim & Rhinestones.

Sometimes the kids even visited their mother on tour, as seen in an Instagram post from Underwood. With children, a husband, and a successful career, the songwriter said she’d sometimes go a day without sitting.

Carrie Underwood has an action-packed schedule

In Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, Underwood detailed her challenging balance of work and personal life. As a result, she will something go “a whole day without sitting down once.”

“When my work is done, my babies are in bed,” she wrote, “and it’s just my husband and me on the sofa drinking a little red wine and watching a little TV to unwind, I’m probably already planning for the next busy day.”

“I’m usually ordering up groceries, household supplies, clothes for the kids, diapers, or Lord knows whatever else through one of the apps on my phone,” she added. “Or I might be writing in my journal, answering emails, and figuring out what I’ve got to get done tomorrow, when I probably won’t be able to sit down again until after the sun sets.”

As noted in the same book, Underwood also spends some of her time gardening, growing her own vegetables for her family in the process.

Carrie Underwood detailed her approach to fitness in ‘Find Your Path’

In her book, released in 2020, Underwood described her “common sense” approach to wellness. This doesn’t mean being “healthy” every single day of the year — especially with so many commitments and the artist’s packed work schedule.

“This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four,” Underwood said in a statement. “I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life is still available for purchase at major book retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Target, and Amazon.