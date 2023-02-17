All the Details of Carrie Underwood’s $150,000 Canary Yellow Diamond Engagement Ring From Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, got engaged over a decade ago, and the NHL player proposed to the country music star with a $150,000 canary yellow diamond engagement ring. Here are all the details we know about the American Idol winner’s unique ring, including the size, cut, designer, and more.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher got engaged in 2009

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood first met in 2008 at one of the “Cowboy Casanova” singer’s concerts, and they have been together ever since. In 2009, the Canadian hockey player proposed to the American Idol star with a $150,000 canary yellow diamond engagement ring.

They got married less than a year later on July 10, 2010, at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia. Underwood wore a custom Monique Lhuillier gown with a skirt covered in more than 3,000 handmade silk organza and crystal flowers. Jonathon Arndt, who designed Underwood’s engagement ring, also created the 40-carat diamond and white gold tiara FIsher gave Underwood for the event.

“Mike calls her ‘Princess,’ so it fit!” Underwood’s makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher, told People.

Mike Fisher gave Carrie Underwood a $150,000 canary yellow diamond engagement ring

Carrie Underwood gave fans a glimpse of her engagement ring when she shared an Instagram photo supporting a good cause. The post showed her manicure, with one fingernail painted a different color, and included the hashtag #PutTheNailInIt to support the movement and bring awareness to domestic violence.

Mike Fisher worked with jewelry designer Jonathon Arndt to create Underwood’s unique ring. It has a brilliant round cut canary yellow diamond center stone with VVS1 clarity. The 5-carat center stone is surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds extending along its platinum sides, giving the ring a total of 12 carats worth of diamonds (per Ringspo).

Another ‘American Idol’ winner got a canary yellow diamond engagement ring

Carrie Underwood isn’t the only American Idol winner with a canary yellow diamond engagement ring. Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson shared a photo of a similar ring made by the same designer when her former husband Brandon Blackstock proposed.

“It’s a yellow canary diamond with diamonds around it and Brandon designed it with Johnathon Arndt!” Clarkson tweeted (per E! News). “They did an amazing job! I can’t wait to make Brandon’s ring with Johnathon as well!”

The Voice judge started dating the talent manager, who is the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock and the former stepson of Reba McEntire, in 2012. They got married on Oct. 20, 2013, at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. Clarkson’s husband worked as her manager while they were married, and they had two children together.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. By March 2022, their divorce had been finalized.