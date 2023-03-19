Carrie Underwood’s Amazing Home Features a Walk-in Closet With Laundry and a Greenhouse

It’s a known fact that celebrity homes are jaw-dropping. With elaborate upgrades, features that the rest of us can only dream of, and unbelievable square footage, these houses have to be seen to be believed. After Carrie Underwood found fame as the Season 4 winner of American Idol, her life changed in more ways than one.

In addition to an amazing music career, the country singer was able to purchase a home that would make just about anyone jealous, and now, we have all the details. It turns out that Underwood’s amazing house features a walk-in closet with laundry and a greenhouse.

Carrie Underwood | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What was Underwood’s post-Idol home like?

Looks like Underwood was pretty smart with her money after winning American Idol. Despite being awarded a recording contract in the seven-figure range, the pretty blonde didn’t go crazy when it came time to buy herself a house. According to A Taste of Country, the country crooner only spent a modest amount of money on her first home.

Her digs were just over 3,000 square feet, located in Franklin, Tennessee. The house featured three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with vaulted ceilings and plenty of amenities. The house was absolutely lovely and came with a surprisingly affordable price tag of $384,000. In addition, it was in a private gated community, giving Underwood all the privacy she needed to work on her music and concentrate on her new life as a superstar.

The amazing house features a walk-in closet with laundry and a greenhouse

With such a fantastic home, it is no wonder that Underwood has taken the opportunity to share pictures on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing some new – and rather noisy – pants that she bought, and fans were delighted to see glimpses of her walk-in closet in the background.

In a post in which the American Idol winner wrote, “That time I bought the noisy britches…”, viewers got to see the built-in laundry in the closet, with a large ladder and a fancy chandelier. Fox News reports that fans were quick to comment, with one user posting, “Am I the only one who noticed the washer and dryer in the closet? GENIUS!!!”

However, it doesn’t end there. One of the best parts? The greenhouse with long beds, short beds, and a few L-shaped beds. We can only imagine what plants Underwood has decided to grow.

Underwood and her husband live in a truly amazing house

It comes as no surprise to fans that as Underwood advanced in her career and was ready for a bigger, more elaborate place to live that she decided to stay in Tennessee. Along with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, the country star has an incredible home to live in, and to say that it is impressive is quite an understatement.

According to Hello! Magazine, Underwood and Fisher purchased the 400 acres of land in 2011 for $3 million and built their dream home from the ground up. The house features a private lake as well as a kitchen that would make any chef green with envy. It has matte white ceilings and exposed wooden beams, as well as wall-mounted cupboards and extractor hoods and, of course, a state-of-the-art stove.

In the elegant, rustic living room, there are tall ceilings and white pillars. Underwood also enjoys a view of the expansive property grounds from that room – complete with horse stables and a garden that the singer refers to as her “happy place.” She opted for a beige and gray color scheme with some wooden touches throughout. Naturally, the bedroom is just as wonderful, with the same muted color scheme and a grey chaise lounge that overlooks the patio doors leading out to a private terrace.