Carrie Underwood Insists ‘Cowboy Casanova’ Isn’t About This NFL Player: ‘He Did Me Wrong’

“Cowboy Casanova” is one of Carrie Underwood’s most popular songs, and the country music star insists the track from her 2009 album Play On is not about her ex-boyfriend, Tony Romo. Here’s what Underwood said about the song and her relationship with Romo.

Carrie Underwood | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Carrie Underwood insists her song ‘Cowboy Casanova’ isn’t about Tony Romo – or any other ex-boyfriend

“Cowboy Casanova” was the lead single from Underwood’s third studio album, Play On, and the song was an instant hit. The lyrics describe a boy Underwood compares to a “disease,” a “drug,” and a “curse.”

Many fans have speculated that the song is about Underwood’s ex-boyfriend, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, but the singer shut down the rumors.

“People are always asking about ‘Cowboy Casanova’ – like, who’s that? And they try to make it about one specific guy in particular,” Underwood said in an interview with The Boot. “But ‘country music’ and ‘cowboy’ are part of my vocabulary, so I’m not aiming that toward any particular football team or guy or anything! I sing country music, so I sing about cowboys.”

She added, “But ‘Cowboy Casanova’ is about a type of guy – not about a cowboy. I think of cowboy as being quiet and strong and rugged and good-looking… and having an inner confidence kind of thing. Not necessarily just boots and hat.”

Carrie Underwood said writing ‘Cowboy Casanova’ about Tony Romo would be giving her ex-boyfriend too much ‘credit’

Not only did Underwood say that “Cowboy Casanova” isn’t about anyone specific, she also clarified that “immortalizing” Romo in a song would be giving him too much “credit.

When Esquire asked Underwood in December 2009 if the track was about her football player ex-boyfriend, she answered, “No. I would never immortalize a guy that did me wrong. I would never give him that much credit.”

She elaborated on her breakup with the NFL star to Us Weekly. “Point blank, he is about football. I don’t know if it’s that I’m not quite his type or whatever, but I don’t think he’s at the point in his life where he would be willing to sacrifice football,” the American Idol winner said. “He hated so much that people thought that he was paying more attention to me and that was causing him to not do well.”

Underwood may not have written “Casanova Cowboy” about Romo, but another one of his famous ex-girlfriends penned a song for him. The quarterback went on to date Jessica Simpson, who admitted that her track “Back in My Old Boots” is about Romo.

Underwood dated Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford before meeting her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher. Interestingly, Romo ended up marrying Crawford’s sister, Candice.