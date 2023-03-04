Carrie Underwood Was Dumped by This TV Star Over a Text Message

Carrie Underwood has been married to her husband, Mike Fisher, for over a decade, but she once dated famous actor Chace Crawford. Here’s what happened between the American Idol winner and the Gossip Girl star, including their text message breakup.

Carrie Underwood and ‘Gossip Girl’ star Chace Crawford broke up via text message

Chace Crawford and Carrie Underwood reportedly started dating in the fall of 2007 and broke up in April 2008. According to the country music star, they ended their relationship via text message.

“It was completely mutual. We’re both fine,” said Underwood (via People). “We broke up over text so… It’s like, peace out. It just didn’t work. And we both knew it didn’t work and no hard feelings at all whatsoever. I haven’t talked to him in a while but, I mean, I don’t dislike him.”

A source said that the Gossip Girl star was the one to break things off. “He was upset, but he also had to make the decision that it wasn’t meant to be anymore,” the source said (per In Style).

But another source insisted the “Before He Cheats” singer did the dumping. “Carrie is the one who broke Chace’s heart, not the other way around,” said an insider. “He flew to visit her, went on tour with her – he did everything he could for this girl.”

Chace Crawford reportedly was ‘upset’ about his text message breakup with Carrie Underwood

While reports varied on who ended Underwood and Crawford’s relationship over text message, the actor’s sister, Candice, said he was “upset” over the split.

“He’s doing OK through this whole ordeal,” she told People in 2008. “He was upset about the breakup. It’s always hard when you lose a relationship.”

“Chace will get through it,” Candice added. “We love Carrie, too. They’re dolls and they’ll both do well.”

Interestingly, Candice Crawford went on to marry NFL player Tony Romo, one of Underwood’s ex-boyfriends.

Superstar singer Carrie Underwood and her professional hockey player husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child https://t.co/ZQHbfpl7Nq pic.twitter.com/ostdFnmVau — CNN (@CNN) August 8, 2018

Underwood and Crawford moved on from their text message breakup and dated other people. The Covenant star dated fellow actors Rachelle Goulding and Rebecca Rittenhouse. He was also linked to Dancing With the Stars’ Erin Andrews and Twilight’s Ashley Greene (per Pop Sugar).

Underwood first met her husband, NHL star Mike Fisher, at one of her concerts in 2008 – the same year she broke up with Crawford. The Canadian hockey player proposed to the American Idol winner in 2009, and they married in July 2010. Their first son, Isaiah, was born in February 2015, and their second child, Jacob, was born in January 2019.