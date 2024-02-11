Find out which Hollywood celebrities root for the Kansas City Chiefs football team to win each and every Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most successful NFL franchises over the last few years with a huge fanbase. But what some don’t know is that the team also boasts big-name celebrities who are die-hard fans. And we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce‘s pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Here are five celebs who are members of Chiefs’ Kingdom.

Taylor Swift

Of course we can’t ignore Swift being a Chiefs fan nowadays. The “Anti-Hero” artist had previously stated that she grew up rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles since she was born in Pennsylvania about an hour outside of the city. But fans noticed that change when she started appearing at NFL games decked out in red Chiefs gear while supporting Kelce. And the cameras made sure to show her again and again and again.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs | Jason Hanna/Getty Images

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift told Time when she was named 2023 Person of the Year. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She continued: “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt puts on a Kansas City Chiefs hat at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Speaking of Brads, A-lister Brad Pitt is a huge KC fan too.

He grew up in Missouri and publicly showed his fandom for the team during the 2020 SAG Awards when he donned a Chiefs baseball cap on the red carpet. The star took quite a few selfies with cheering fans outside The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles as he rocked the hat.

Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd talks with kicker Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs before the AFC Championship Game | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is also die-hard Chiefs fan. His family moved to Johnson County, 25 miles away from Kansas City, Missouri, when he was 10 years old.

Rudd has never been shy about showing his team pride. He’s been seen at numerous games over the years and has even chatted with several of the players on the field pregame.

Rob Riggle

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle banged the Kansas City Chiefs ceremonial drum prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium | Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Comedian Rob Riggle is a Chiefs superfan. He may live in LA today but Riggle grew up in Overland Park, Kansas. And he always makes it back to the area for at least one game at Arrowhead every year.

His family’s next-door neighbors in Overland Park were season-ticket holders and took Rob to his first Chiefs game in 1975. He told Forbes the experience was “magical.”

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar | Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

During an interview with CBS Mornings, legendary actor Morgan Freeman revealed that he is a big Kansas City Chiefs fan.

But when the show host asked him about Kelce and Swift’s relationship, the Academy Award winner made it clear that he’s only interested in what happens on the football field.