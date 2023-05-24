Who Is Celtics Star Marcus Smart’s Fiancée Maisa Hallum?

Marcus Smart was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics and is now one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. The athlete started coming off the bench for the team in 2018. He became the starting point guard in 2021 and was named Defensive Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. He also won the NBA Hustle Award three times and was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team as many times.

While Smart’s accomplishments on the court are well-documented, not a ton is known about his life off the court with the woman he’s engaged to. Here’s what we know about his fiancée Maisa Hullum and the famous actor who helped Smart out with his proposal.

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics dribbles downcourt during a playoff game at TD Garden | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

How long Smart and Hallum have been dating

Smart and Hallum have been together since at least 2017 when they were first photographed together at an event for Smart’s charity foundation.

After they started dating, Hallum participated in charity events for the Celtics Women’s Group. She’s also been very supportive of her man and was featured in a video clip put together in 2020 when Smart and his teammates were in the “NBA Bubble” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Smart couldn’t stop smiling after seeing her message.

Hallum founded her own swimwear line

Hallum keeps most details of her life private, but we do know that she was born in California and has a sister named Naseme. At one point Hallum and her sibling launched a swimwear brand called Sousa Swim.

In an interview with the Blueprint Concepts podcast in 2020, Hallum explained that she grew up near a beach so she and her sister were “in swimsuits more than in street clothes” and “after trial and error, [they] decided to create our swimwear line.” She also talked about choosing the right manufacturer saying: “You know you have to decide whether you wanna manufacture stateside or overseas and then once you do your research on the companies, you have to establish a strong working relationship before even moving forward.”

These days, it’s unclear if Hallum is still involved with the brand as its Instagram page has been wiped clean of all photos.

The actor who helped Smart propose to Hallum

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life.



She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

On Dec. 25, 2022, Smart shared some news via a series of social media posts and had his fans hanging on every tweet before his big reveal writing: “Guess what … I’ve had enough. Been holding it in for too long and it’s about time this gets said … It’s time for me to leave.”

Celtics fans had to wait a full two minutes before they were able to calm down when the athlete tweeted that he and his longtime girlfriend were engaged: “Oh I forgot the rest … Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew).”

Smart also posted a video on Instagram of Hallum’s favorite actor Will Smith who set up the NBA player’s proposal saying: “I just wanted to take a minute to wish you a very, very Merry Christmas. I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted. I promise you, you’re not going to end this Christmas empty-handed.”

As Smith concluded his message Smart got down on one knee to pop the question and Hallum happily accepted.