Fans of 1980s pop music rejoice! Cher and Cyndi Lauper have blessed us with a duet! During an interview, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer discussed how the song came to be. Lauper also revealed what she thought of Cher back in the day.

Cyndi Lauper was the 1st singer Cher called to work on her Christmas album

During a 2023 interview with Paper, Cher discussed her debut Christmas album, Christmas. “All of a sudden, the Christmas album came up again,” she said. “I mean, it’d been coming up my whole life and I’d always been going, ‘Yeah, no,’ and somehow this was different. When I started, I was totally into it. I called Cyndi first and then I called Stevie [Wonder] and then Darlene [Love].”

Two other stars appeared on Christmas: traditional pop revivalist Michael Bublé and rapper Tyga. Cher was surprised she was able to work with both artists. Many Cher fans were probably surprised to hear her embracing hip-hop!

The 2 stars duetted on a song that was originally by a 1990s country star

Cher and Lauper’s duet is called “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart.” While Christmas includes standards such as Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” and Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run,” “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart” is a cover of a lesser-known song by country star LeAnn Rimes. “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart” previously appeared on Rimes’ compilation God Bless America.

A lot of Yuletide music is upbeat and happy. “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart” starts as a slow ballad, before turning into a joyous celebration of the season. While Cher and Lauper have distinct voices, the two artists harmonize well.

What Cyndi Lauper had to say about the Goddess of Pop

Lauper has admired Cher for a long time. During a 2014 interview with The Denver Post, Lauper discussed the Goddess of Pop. “The Sonny & Cher Show was one of my favorite TV shows of all time,” Lauper said. “I mean, the outfits, the hair … Cher is so talented. She is a great actor. She is a comedian with amazing timing, and she is a great singer. I admired her so much. She inspired me, and I still admire her so much.”

In the same interview, Lauper was asked what it felt like to inspire modern pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj. “There are so many women I looked to for inspiration — Janis Joplin and Joni Mitchell and Cher — all of these women who came before me to help light the path,” she said. “And if I paid that gift forward, that makes me feel really good.”

Cher and Lauper also went on tour together multiple times. Lauper said they have a lot of fun together. It must be fun to watch two of the biggest divas of the 1980s light up the stage together!

Cher and Lauper have worked together before but it’s a treat to hear them get into the holiday spirit!