‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer Thinks Casey Might Have Returned for Brett

The drama Chicago Fire has seen its fair share of changes lately. With several cast members coming and going, many fans are wondering what may be in store for future episodes and how storylines may play out. One of the most delightful episodes of the season so far was when Matt Casey, portrayed by actor Jesse Spencer, returned to the Windy City, but only for one episode. While the character announced that he was temporarily coming back to work on a special task force, Spencer thinks that Casey might have actually returned for his ex, Sylvie Brett.

Casey and Brett split up when Casey left

According to NBC, Spencer left the show for personal reasons. His character, on the other hand, departed for Oregon to be a stand-in parent for the late Andy Darden’s two children. Spencer had just surpassed 200 episodes of Chicago Fire, and fans were sad to see him go, especially since his exit left so many unanswered questions.

One of the hardest parts of Casey’s exit was seeing him leave Brett since it was obvious that they were still in love. They tried having long-distance visits, writing letters, and many phone calls, however, the couple ultimately decided that their relationship just couldn’t survive the two of them being so far away from each other. It was during an emotional phone call that Brett told Casey that “The timing just wasn’t right” for their relationship. She added that “our stars just didn’t align,” and, sadly, they ended things.

Even after their emotional break-up, Brett and Casey remained a fan favorite, since there was unfinished business between the two of them, and it was uncertain as to what could happen. After Spencer’s last episode, TV Line reports that Casey and Brett will continue to be committed to each other, even with Spencer no longer on the show. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas said of their relationship that “We’re going to keep it alive.”

Spencer thinks that Casey might have returned for Brett

Naturally, with Brett and Casey’s relationship status being up in the air at this point, Spencer is sharing his own thoughts on what could be in store for the couple. According to USA Today, Spencer said “I always said that if you ever want to bring Casey back down the line, I’m open to it. The actor added that “And it’s fun, because they put me in the middle of a heap of stuff that stirs things up.”

On the April 5 episode of the show, when Casey made his unexpected return, Brett was visibly shocked to see him. Sparks were evident between the two during the episode, and although Brett is dating someone else at this point, Spencer voiced his opinion. He said that “Even though they’ve broken up, he still has a lot of love for the girl.” The handsome actor continued with “I still wonder if that’s the real reason he came back: for her. She’s in a relationship, and he’ll stand down. But he wants her to know he’s still there. He’s like the ghost of Christmas past.”

Is it possible that Brett will leave her current flame for Casey?

While it is certainly possible, nothing is solid yet. The return of Casey spells a whole world of both trouble and confusion for Brett, and there is no telling what could happen in the future. While her new boyfriend, Dylan, has had a steady presence ever since he was introduced on the show, it almost feels as if he is a rebound for Brett, who was so devastated about losing Casey. Brett and Casey may not be over just yet, and his return to Chicago – albeit only for one episode – might be a bit telling as to where their relationship is headed.