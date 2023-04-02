‘Chicago P.D.’: Jesse Lee Soffer Would Prefer to Film a Stunt Over a Love Scene

There’s a lot more to acting than most people know. While it may look easy at times, the difficulty can be nerve-wracking even for the most experienced actors. Being a part of the cast of a television show like Chicago P.D. is a tall order, as it requires the utmost skill and discipline, and let’s face it – some scenes are harder to film than others.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Matt Dinerstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In an interview, actor Jesse Lee Soffer opened up about some of his preferences in front of the camera, and his answers may surprise even his biggest fans. As it turns out, former Chicago P.D. star Soffer would much rather film a stunt over a love scene.

Soffer’s recent exit from ‘Chicago P.D.’

It was just this past fall that Soffer left his role as Detective Jay Halstead, and fans were a little disappointed. According to Variety, millions of viewers were a bit baffled as to why the handsome actor decided to leave, and he finally explained what happened.

IMDb reports that Soffer has appeared on 189 episodes of Chicago P.D., and he finally said that he was “ready for more.” The actor continued by adding that “Eventually, you know the character so well, there’s not much that can shift or transform.” Fans were crushed to see him go; however, the reason behind his departure certainly made sense. Soffer further explained his decision by letting everyone know that:

“I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk. It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life. Let’s be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too”. Variety

Soffer admitted he would prefer to film a stunt over a love scene

Soffer has taken on so many different roles, so it comes as no surprise that he has had to do many different things on camera. It was during a game of This or That with Variety when he answered the burning question as to what sort of scene he would prefer to film, and it turns out that Soffer would rather do a stunt over a love scene.

Why? Well, he says that “love scenes are the most technical” and that the lighting is very specific. He also talked about how the positioning has to be just right and how it can get a bit crowded with so many people in the room during the scene, especially those who are telling the actors exactly what to do. While the finished product looks natural, the filming is anything but.

What is Soffer up to now?

Much to everyone’s delight, it was announced that Soffer would make his return to Chicago P.D., however, according to NBC, he won’t be reprising the role of Detective Halstead. Looks like the actor wants to show his skills behind the camera – as a director for Season 10, episode 16. He took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his endeavor, saying that he was “Back at it. Just different.”

According to Cinema Blend, Soffer had a blast directing the episode, and just about everyone on the set praised his work as well. Former co-star Marina Squerciati said of Soffer’s direction that “He’s sooooooo good at it!” while Tracy Spiridakos added, “Yaaaa! Killin it,” followed by some fire emojis. Looks like Soffer is just amazing no matter what he decides to do.