‘Chicago P.D.’: Upton Should End Things With Halstead

Fans of Chicago P.D. were shocked in Season 10 when Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer) left the force to go fight in Bolivia. Fans had waited a long time for Halstead to get together with Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos), and they hadn’t been married long when he disappeared. But despite their long journey to the altar, it’s probably time for Upton to say goodbye to Halstead for good. And soon.

Jay Halstead left abruptly

Hailey Upton actress Tracy Spiridakos responded to #ChicagoPD season 10's exit of Jesse Lee Soffer as Halstead.



"Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for."https://t.co/7mz0uyXepQ pic.twitter.com/4ovCgdZOEJ — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 31, 2022

Season 10 ended with a big shakeup when Halstead left the series. He had been a part of the show since its debut, so his departure was a huge change. Halstead quit the force and returned to the Army to root out drug cartel leaders in Bolivia, and fans were shocked. They’ve been demanding to know if he’ll come back ever since.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Soffer explained that it wasn’t really his choice whether the character returns or not.

“I get it. I’m very grateful that people love the Halstead character so much, and I’m grateful to what we built, as far as the producers and the writers and myself with who that guy was,” he said. “It’s nice knowing that he’s still so loved in the universe, but it’s not up to me whether or not he comes back. So, you know, I can’t help anybody there.”

Of course, it wasn’t just his fans who were impacted by his sudden departure. What about the wife Halstead left behind?

What will Hailey Upton do now?

One of the shocking things about Halstead’s exit was how he left his wife behind. Not only did he fail to discuss the decision with Upton, but she also had to learn that he’d extended his tour in Bolivia from someone else.

As Spiridakos told Variety, Upton has been struggling to figure out what to do next in her life. When she realized that he’ll be gone even longer, it pushed her even further away from having hope for the marriage.

“She finds out that he’s extended his stay and has that break down moment of having this hope and then all of a sudden, that’s gone,” she explained. “It’s the first time we see her break down since he’s left, since their goodbye.”

The official split between the couple seems inevitable, and if recent rumors about the future of the series are true, it might be best for Upton if they call it quits soon.

Why she should end the relationship soon

Deadline reports that Chicago P.D., along with the rest of the Chicago One franchise, is nearing the end of its latest three-season renewal. The signs are promising that NBC will potentially pick up the series for another three years. This is great news for long-time fans of the show.

But if this is true, and Spiridakos decides to stay with the series, then the writers may want to consider making her split from Halstad official–and soon. Until their marriage is over, Upton can’t move forward in significant ways. She could spend the next three years spinning her wheels, without being free to explore another romantic relationship.

Fans have been pulling for the Upstead romance for a long time. But the way things stand now, it may be time for Upton to find her own path forward. Unless there’s a big turnaround in Halstead’s life, Upton’s first priority should be herself. Fans would probably agree that it’s time for her to be happy.