‘Chicago P.D.’ Actor Jesse Lee Soffer Is ‘Still Grieving’ His Exit From the Series

It’s been a few months since Jesse Lee Soffer left the hit drama Chicago P.D., and he certainly isn’t the first cast member to exit the show. The handsome actor played Detective Jay Halstead for 10 seasons, and many fans saw him as a fixture of the series.

The moment that Soffer announced that he’d be leaving the Chicago Police Department, viewers reacted with shock and disbelief, concerned about what this meant for one of their favorite detectives and, of course, the future of the show. It turns out that fans weren’t the only ones who were left heartbroken over his departure. Soffer himself is “still grieving” his exit from the series.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead | Lori Allen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘Chicago P.D.’ was a major chapter of Jesse Lee Soffer’s life

Playing the role of Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. wasn’t just an ordinary job for Soffer – it was a major chapter of his life. For almost a decade, the actor gave it all he had, and he even lived in Chicago to star in the series, which is filmed on location.

He made quite an impression and garnered a huge fan base as a result, who were quick to post their feelings about his departure on social media, with one fan posting that “I’ll be watching, but IDK if I’ll be able to see the screen because of the tears in my eyes.”

Soffer is ‘still grieving’ his exit from the series

The actor was pretty open about the fact that it was his decision to leave Chicago P.D. He spoke about how he was ready to move on, saying that he was “ready for more.” Soffer said that “Eventually, you know the character so well, there’s not much that can shift or transform,” and also that filming a 22-episode procedural in Chicago made it hard to have time for anything else, including playing a new role.

Fans were pretty sad when Soffer announced that he was leaving the show, with some even getting a little teary-eyed. They may be surprised to learn that Soffer himself is still grieving his exit, and he says that “It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

The actor made sure to add that “I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too.” So, what does Soffer miss most? According to Us Weekly, the actor said that he misses his costars. “It’s such a family. Dysfunctional sometimes, as all families are.” There’s not a doubt in our minds that they miss Soffer just as much!

What has Soffer been working on since his departure?

Soffer hasn’t been just sitting around not doing anything since he left Chicago P.D. TV Insider reports that the actor returned to direct an episode of the show he once starred in, saying of the experience, “It’s like I never really left.”

According to NBC, while it was a great experience for him to be back on the familiar set, Soffer has some plans for other projects that he is planning to get to work on. Variety reports that Soffer is looking to take a role as a lead in his own show.

Chicago P.D., as fans know, is an ensemble cast, and the actor says that “I definitely think I’m ready to be a lead on a show and to have my own show.” Fans would love to see that as well. Soffer also says that he would love to take on a Taylor Sheridan drama or a period piece and that he hopes to step behind the camera and direct some more.