Chip Gaines Bought Joanna the Sweetest Surprise to Support Her ‘Dreams’ 

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have been married for 20 years, but one gift her husband bought her early in their marriage stands out in Joanna’s mind. Here’s what the Fixer Upper star gave his wife said and how Joanna said it inspired her.

Joanna and Chip Gaines | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Chip Gaines once gave Joanna Gaines the sweetest surprise

Joanna Gaines is a woman of many talents, and the Fixer Upper star revealed a secret skill during the season 2 premiere of Magnolia Table.

“Did you know that I play the drums?” Joanna said while hammering the crunchy coating for her French toast. “When I was newly married, I told Chip my dream is to be a drummer in a band. And the next day, I come home and there’s a full set of drums. So, I took lessons for a year and I was a drummer.”

Joanna Gaines said Chip Gaines always encourages her to follow her dreams

Chip Gaines’ drumset meant more to Joanna Gaines than a thoughtful gift. To her, it exemplified how her husband always inspired her to go after whatever she wanted.

The Fixer Upper star repeated the drums story during an interview with PopSugar. Joanna explained she had casually mentioned to Chip that she wanted to learn how to play the instrument. “The next day there was a brand new set of drums in the living room,” she said.

“This theme of pushing me to follow my dreams has continued in our 12 years of marriage. Whether it is drum lessons or starting a business, he has always been the wind at my back that encourages me to go for it.”

The ‘Fixer Upper’ star said her husband always encouraged her to follow her dreams

Joanna Gaines has said she almost didn’t go on a second date with Chip because he was so chatty and loved to take risks. But she learned to love those qualities and found they brought out the best in her.

“All the ideas and dreams he held for himself were anything but ordinary, and he talked about the world around him through the lens of untapped potential,” she wrote in an essay for Magnolia Journal titled “Slow Yes” (per People). “When Chip did eventually stop talking, if only to take a breath, I found myself wanting to fill the silence with plans and dreams of my own.”

She saw that Chip’s impetuous nature balanced out her caution and reservedness. Joanna always had big dreams, but Chip inspired her to turn them into reality.

“This near-stranger had drawn out a side of me that I didn’t yet know existed,” she wrote. “My gut told me there was something there worth waiting for. Our lives have beat to this same rhythm ever since.”