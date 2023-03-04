Chip and Joanna Gaines Named Son After a Building for a Heartwarming Reason

Chip and Joanna Gaines are lifestyle gurus who have been in the spotlight for a decade. They are widely credited with popularizing the modern farmhouse trend, inspiring home decor enthusiasts everywhere to adorn their homes with all things shiplap and rustic. Still, many pop culture fans love them best for their sweet family life, including their five adorable children.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

While the Gaines’ keep their children relatively private, fans have caught rare glimpses of the kids over the years. In a recent interview, the couple opened up about the inspiration behind their eldest son’s name, admitting that there is a sweet connection between his name and New York City.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are beloved by millions of fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines burst onto the scene in 2013 when their show, Fixer Upper, started airing on HGTV. Based in Waco, Texas, the show highlighted the home renovation and design business helmed by the couple. The show also showcased the family’s personal life, including the way that they balanced work and parenting their many children.

Over the years, the Gaines family grew and expanded their business empire. They launched a hugely successful line of home decor at Target, opened several stores in their hometown of Waco, and published multiple bestselling books. Through it all, Chip and Joanna Gaines have remained at each other’s side – raising their children to be happy, productive citizens.

Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed that they named their son after the Drake Hotel

Time marches on, and even though Chip and Joanna Gaines act like a newly-married couple, they’ve been together for more than 20 years. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, the two opened up about their honeymoon in New York City, revealing that they named their oldest son, Drake, after the hotel that they stayed in. “The Drake Hotel,” Joanna Gaines said. “That’s where we honeymooned and then our anniversary.”

The couple noted that even though the hotel no longer exists, it was “legendary” at the time. They also discussed their love of New York City, with Chip Gaines saying, “Jo has always loved this city. It’s always meant a lot to her. She interned, back in the day, under Dan Rather, which was a cool honor for us and our community. She was like legendary.” “A lot of anniversary trips are here in New York,” his wife shared with Fallon.

Drake Gaines recently started college

As the oldest child of Chip and Joanna Gaines, Drake Gaines has sparked a lot of curiosity among fans. It’s safe to say that the oldest Gaines child is interested in technology since Parade notes that he occasionally films videos for his mom’s Instagram account. The publication also reveals that Drake Gaines is interested in sports, especially football, with his dad praising his “great arm.”

These days, the oldest Gaines kid is settling in for college – and in an August 2022 interview, Joanna Gaines admitted that she knows it’s going to be a “heartbreaking” moment when her son finally drives away. “Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college,” she told Magnolia Journal. “In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement.”

Although she went on to explain how excited she is to see Drake spread his wings, she noted that she’s expecting their family dynamic to change: “I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if—or how many times—that might bring me to the floor.”