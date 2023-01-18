‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Chase and Savannah Chrisley’s New Business Venture Follows in Their Parents’ Footsteps

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best fame may have just begun serving their respective prison sentences. But their children, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley, seem to be focused on the future. The brother and sister duo have teamed up and launched their own real estate venture. It seems that the pair are taking after their parents when it comes to having a vested interest in real estate.

Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

How Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley made their money prior to being convicted of fraud

On January 17, Todd and Julie reported to prison to begin their sentences after being found guilty of fraud. Todd has begun his 12-year sentence, while Julie has begun a 7-year sentence. But prior to being convicted of crimes, the pair racked in the dough through their real estate business, Chrisley & Company. Todd has also mentioned that, at one point, he attempted to expand his company into the fashion world. However, that particular venture was ultimately a failure, and the amount of money blown on the idea eventually contributed to Todd filing for bankruptcy.

Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley launched a real estate business just like their parents

It seems that Chase and Savannah are hoping to have longevity and success in the real estate business that their parents could not sustain. Last year, the siblings announced that they were partnering up and had recently launched their very own real estate business. And it seems that the duo is determined to keep the family name alive. Their company, Chrisley and Co., features a list of carefully curated properties in Nashville. According to the company’s website, their vision for the way they run their company seems to be family oriented.

“Chrisley and Co. have positioned themselves as the ‘go-to’ agent for high-end, luxury services, and it’s all due to their tenacity, trustworthiness, experience, and heart,” the site reads. “Chrisley and Co. attribute the success of the brokerage not only to their professionalism and attention to detail, but also to the genuine interest and caring that makes the team feel like family.”

The timing of the new company is interesting

Fans of the reality TV family may be surprised to learn that Savannah and Chase seemed to be focused on their business. Considering their parents just reported for sentencing, one might’ve assumed that they’d be solely focused on spending time with family rather than a new business venture. Of course, one can only guess what the siblings’ true intentions for starting the company are. Perhaps it is a welcome distraction to look ahead to the future. Only time will tell if the duo’s company is more successful than that of their parents’.