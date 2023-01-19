Christine McVie’s Family Shares Photo From ‘Intimate Gathering’ Celebrating the Fleetwood Mac Star’s Legacy 

Christine McVie’s family shared an Instagram photo from the Fleetwood Mac star’s funeral with a heartfelt caption. Here’s what they posted, how fans reacted, and what one of her bandmates said in a touching eulogy.

Christine McVie | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Christine McVie’s family shared a photo from the Fleetwood Mac star’s celebration of life

Fleetwood Mac singer, songwriter, and keyboardist Christine McVie died on Nov. 30, 2022. Her family shared that the 79-year-old artist “passed away peacefully” in the hospital with her loved ones after a short illness.

On Jan. 10, TMZ posted photos taken outside the Fleetwood Mac star’s funeral at Little Beach House Malibu, which took place the day before. The images showed that her bandmates, Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsay Buckingham attended the Celebration of Life.

On Jan. 16, McVie’s family shared a photo from the funeral on the musician’s Instagram. It showed a piano covered in flowers and feathers, as well as a framed picture of McVie and a single candle. There were over a dozen lit candles in the foreground, as well as an enlarged portrait of the keyboardist.

“One week ago today we celebrated Christine’s extraordinary life in an intimate gathering just above the ocean waves in one of her favorite places ~ Malibu. [dove emoji],” they wrote in the caption, adding a dove emoji. “We honored our beautiful Songbird by sharing stories and toasting her legacy that will continue to inspire… She is missed beyond words and will remain in our hearts forever. [dove emoji].”

Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer delivered a touching eulogy for Christine McVie

Mick Fleetwood, drummer and founding member of Fleetwood Mac, delivered a heartfelt eulogy at Christine McVie’s funeral. In the eulogy, which he shared on Instagram, Fleetwood described the “enormity” of losing his dear friend.

“The other day when John [McVie] and I were sitting together and not knowing how to come to terms with the loss of Christine, I blundered into a powerful word,” he wrote. “I said, ‘John, it’s the enormity of it all!’ The enormity of our loss, the enormity of her passion, the enormity of her talents and her unshakable sense of grace in the way she handled life’s challenges.”

Near the end of his speech, the drummer referenced one of McVie’s most popular Fleetwood Mac songs, “Everywhere.”

“Again, it was our Christine who gifted so much to millions around the world,” he wrote. “She is being remembered Everywhere. Just as her song says, ‘I want to be with you everywhere,’ and she is.”

Fans mourned the ‘Songbird’ singer after seeing the photo from her funeral

Fleetwood Mac fans left mournful messages in the comments section of Christine McVie’s family’s Instagram post from her funeral.

“I’m still in disbelief ?[dove emoji],” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Rest in peace beautiful Christine. Your beautiful spirit will always live through your music. [angel emoji, dove emoji, white heart emoji].”

Many fans referenced McVie’s song “Songbird.” “Dear Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But most of all, I wish it from myself,” one fan quoted a line from the track. Another fan commented, “Songbird lives on in legacy and song [holding back tears emoji, dove emoji].”