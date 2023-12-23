Christmas was a special time for the Walton family. Even when times were tough, Olivia and John Walton found a way to make the holiday special for their seven children, as seen in multiple episodes of the popular show, which ran for nine seasons on CBS. Over the years, The Waltons aired four episodes focused on the December holiday, in addition to the Christmas movie that kicked off the series. Here’s every Waltons Christmas episode ranked according to IMDb.

‘The Spirit’

IMDb rating: 7.4 out of 10

In this season 8 episode of The Waltons, the family celebrates Christmas without their mother for the first time because she is spending the day with John-Boy in the hospital, who is recovering from his war injuries. (In reality, Michael Learned, who played Olivia, had left the show earlier in season 8). On Walton’s Mountain, Rose’s grandson Jeffrey (Keith Coogan) befriends a stranger who turns out to be an escaped German POW (Ned Bellamy). The family ends up inviting the man home to celebrate Christmas with them.

‘The Children’s Carol’

IMDb rating: 7.8 out of 10

The war also figures prominently in the two-part season 6 episode, “The Children’s Carol.” Two orphaned English children who lost their parents in the London Blitz arrive to stay with the Baldwin sisters on Walton’s Mountain. Olivia and the rest of the family attempt to welcome the traumatized children, but find it is difficult to get through to them. The experience tests Olivia’s faith as she wonders why God would allow war.

‘The Best Christmas’

IMDb rating: 8.0 out of 10

The Waltons’ first Christmas episode (after The Homecoming) didn’t air until season 5. In “The Best Christmas,” Olivia realizes her children are growing up. She’s convinced that this is the last time the whole family will be together for the holiday, so she wants to make it extra special. Unfortunately, a terrible storm threatens to keep the Waltons apart on Christmas.

‘The Homecoming: A Christmas Story’

IMDb rating: 8.3 out of 10

There would have been no Waltons without The Homecoming, the 1971 made-for-TV movie that ended up serving as a pilot for the show. Set at the height of the Great Depression, it follows the Walton family as they prepare for Christmas. John Walton (Andrew Duggan) has been forced to take a job 50 miles away from Walton’s Mountain, and Olivia (Patricia Neal) and the kids are eagerly awaiting his return for the holiday. But when the weather takes a turn for the worse and John is late getting home, everyone starts to worry. Eldest son John-Boy (Richard Thomas) tries to distract his siblings by telling them about the true meaning of Christmas.

‘Day of Infamy’

IMDb rating: 8.4 out of 10

The Waltons didn’t shy away from serious subjects, but season 7’s “Day of Infamy’ is particularly somber. Set on Dec. 7, 1941, the episode begins with the family preparing for the Christmas holiday and Mary Ellen Walton (Judy Norton) excitedly anticipating joining her husband Curt in Hawaii, where he is stationed. When the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor, the whole family gathers to support Mary Ellen, who receives news Curt has been killed, and to come to terms with the inevitable reality that the U.S. will enter the war. This episode aired on the 37th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Homecoming: A Christmas Story is streaming on The Roku Channel. All episodes ofThe Waltons are streaming on Freevee.

