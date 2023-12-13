Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood will co-host the 14th annual 'CMA Country Christmas.' It airs Dec. 14 on ABC.

‘Tis the season for some country Christmas magic. The Country Music Association’s 14th annual CMA Country Christmas airs Dec. 14 on ABC. We have all the details about which of your favorite country artists are performing – including CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson – what songs you’ll hear, who’s hosting, and how to watch.

‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2023 performers include Trisha Yearwood and Lady A

Nashville legends Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood are co-hosting the 2023 CMA Country Christmas. Together, they’ll perform “Joy to the World,” accompanied by Lindsey Stirling and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”

Yearwood and Grant will be joined by some of country music’s hottest stars performing a mix of classic holiday songs and newer Christmas favorites. Here’s the full CMA Country Christmas lineup for 2023:

Amy Grant performing “Grown Up Christmas List”

Trisha Yearwood performing “O Holy Night” with Lindsey Stirling

Jordan Davis performing “O Come All Ye Faithful”

Lady A performing “What Christmas Means to Me”

Ashley McBryde performing “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” with Stirling

Jon Pardi performing “Beer for Santa”

The War And Treaty performing “Christmas Baby, Please Come Home”

Zach Williams performing “Go Tell It On The Mountain” with Lainey Wilson

The special will also feature a performance from a Kentucky teenager and patient ambassador for Shriners Children’s Lexington. Madison will talk about the care she received at the hospital and sing a song about her experience in front of an up-and-coming country star, WFIE reports.

“This experience was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little girl,” Madison said. “It’s given me the opportunity to share my story with so many people … It means the world to me knowing that my story and the song I wrote may help change someone else’s life like mine was.”

How to watch this year’s ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Amy Grant performing during ‘CMA Country Christmas’ 2023 | Disney/Larry McCormack

CMA Country Christmas was taped in Nashville in front of a live audience. It airs Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The hour-long special streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+. A rebroadcast airs on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET.

CMT will air a Christmas special with Cody Johnson

Can’t get enough country Christmas cheer? CMT is also celebrating the season. Cody Johnson is inviting TV audiences to share in his family’s Texas holiday traditions in CMT Presents: A Cody Johnson Christmas. Johnson will share some of his favorite Christmas memories and perform a selection of timeless Christmas songs, including “If We Make It Through December” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The special airs at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.