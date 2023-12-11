The six-episode series 'Big Brother Reindeer Games' sees nine 'BB' vets completing various holiday-themed challenges in an effort to win $100,000.

Big Brother is celebrating the holidays with its first-ever Christmas spinoff. Big Brother Reindeer Games brings together nine former BB players for a festive competition that will see one person going home with $100,000.

The show premieres Monday, Dec. 11 on CBS. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about BB Reindeer Games, including the episode release schedule, cast, and more.

When do new episodes of ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ air?

‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ contestants Nicole Franzel, Cameron Hardin, Frankie Grande, Josh Martinez, Taylor Hale, Britney Haynes, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, and Xavier Prather | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The 2-hour Big Brother Reindeer Games premiere airs Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show will have six episodes in total, airing over two weeks. Here’s when the other episodes air:

Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, Dec. 18 from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT

Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, Dec. 21 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT

How to watch ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’

New episodes of Big Brother Reindeer Games will air on live CBS. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also stream episodes live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch new episodes the day after they air.

Who is in the cast of ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’?

‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’ cast members Nicole Franzel, Cameron Hardin,Taylor Hale, Danielle Reyes, Cody Calafiore, Xavier Prather, Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Josh Martinez | Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Nine Big Brother alums are competing in Reindeer Games. They are:

Cody Calafiore (BB16 and BB22)

Nicole Franzel (BB16, BB18, and BB22)

Frankie Grande (BB16)

Taylor Hale (BB24)

Cameron Hardin (BB25)

Britney Haynes (BB12 and BB14)

Josh Martinez (BB19)

Xavier Prather (BB23)

Danielle Reyes (BB3 and BB7)

Three “magical elves” will provide guidance to the contestants throughout the competition: Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 and BB13).

The ‘Big Brother’ spinoff is a ‘new game’

Big Brother Reindeer Games will feature some of Big Brother’s most accomplished players. But they shouldn’t expect the competition to play out like a typical Big Brother season.

“It’s a new game and a new set of rules,” BB host Julie Chen Moonves teased during the Big Brother Season 25 finale in November.

One big way Reindeer Games is different from a traditional Big Brother season? Contestants won’t live together in the house. People also won’t be voted out and there’s no social gameplay element. The challenges and games will be new as well, and who wins or loses in those contests will determine who advances in the competition.

The contestants’ first challenge will be to identify a Christmas song using clues that pop up around the house (now dubbed “Santa’s Lodge”). The first person to successfully guess the answer wins the “Naughty or Nice” challenge, which earns them the yet-to-be-explained “Naughty or Nice Power.”

“I know I came in here saying I wanted to win some challenges,” Hardin says in a season premiere teaser. “But not knowing what this Naughty or Nice thing is, I don’t know if I want to win this early.”

