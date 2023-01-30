‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6: 7 Burning Questions for the Final Season

Knowing that Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final season is a little bit sad. Cobra Kai gave Karate Kid fans so much joy and introduced a whole new generation of karate kids. At least ending the show now means the inevitable legacy revival will happen even sooner. The final season of Cobra Kai is sure to end with a bang. Here are seven burning questions we hope the Cobra Kai final season answers.

L-R: Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka, Ralph Macchio | Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

1. Will Julie Pierce finally appear in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6?

This is the last chance to fully connect all the Karate Kid films to Cobra Kai. Hilary Swank played Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid. Creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg acknowledge she is canon because Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) was in her film. Swank said she was open to it when she was promoting Alaska Daily but no one from Cobra Kai has asked. Season 6 is the time to ask the two time Oscar winner to reprise her early role.

2. Will John Kreese die in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6?

Not only has John Kreese (Martin Kove) been the ultimate villain of the entire Karate Kid series, but Kove himself has an idea of Kreese’s death scene. Kove told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he could see Kreese dying in an act of redemption. While that would rule Kove out of a future revival, save for flashbacks, it would give him an honorable ending.

3. Will Johnny and Carmen should get married?

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) are having a baby together. Hopefully Cobra Kai Season 6 welcomes the newborn before the series finale. They could also have a Big Fat Karate Wedding. Johnny would be hilarious as a flustered groom, but ultimately romantic as they deserve this. Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) already accept the new sibling.

4. Will Tory ever find peace in the ‘Cobra Kai’ final season?

Tory (Peyton List) is on the right path. She did the right thing telling the other kids about Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith)’s plan in season 5, though it was still fraught with hostility. Tory has had a rough life and characters like Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) understand why she’s so defensive. Hopefully she can come to a place of peace. Not necessarily romance, though she can mend things with Robby, but she deserves love and stability. She’s getting there. It’s just still volatile.

5. Will Amanda finally learn karate in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6?

Come on, it’s time for the entire LaRusso family to train together.

6. Will Chozen and Tomiko finally get together?

Cobra Kai Season 5 revealed that Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) still loves Tomiko (Tamlyn Tomita). He left her an impassioned voice mail. Tomiko already returned for season 3 so hopefully she’ll be back to bring closure to this Karate Kid Part II storyline.

7. Will there be a ‘Karate Kid’ freeze frame ending for the ‘Cobra Kai’ final season?

Every season of Cobra Kai has ended on a cliffhanger setting up the next season. None have been as tense as season 2, when Miguel ended up in the hospital after the high school fight. That was a painful two year wait while the show moved from YouTube to Netflix.

The other season finale cliffhangers got fans excited about the next season. Still, it will be interesting to experience a definitive conclusion. That might make Cobra Kai Season 6 most like a Karate Kid movie. Hopefully they end on a freeze frame.