Will ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Have a Season 2? Everything We Know

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 will come to a conclusion in just a few weeks. But is that the end of the revival? Here’s what we know about Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2, including its renewal status and the potential for the return of fan-favorite stars like Shemar Moore and Matthew Gray Gubler.

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia and Nicholas D’Agosto as Deputy Director Bailey in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 1 | Michael Yarish/Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ for season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up two years after the Criminal Minds Season 15 finale, which marked the end of the original series. In the wake of the pandemic, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit struggles to find support and resources as it attempts to track down Elias Volt (Zach Gilford), the creator of a network of serial killers.

Season 1 has been a treat for fans of the original Criminal Minds. Thankfully, the story won’t end anytime soon. On Jan. 12, Paramount+ announced that it had renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for season 2.

“We’re thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season,” said chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, Tanya Giles, in a statement. “There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU…”

At the time of this writing, there’s no premiere date for the new season yet. However, the announcement revealed plans to begin season 2 production in 2023, so the BAU should be back before fans can say “Wheels up.”

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 2 cast: Could Matthew Gray Gubler, Shemar Moore, or Daniel Henney return?

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 saw the return of six BAU veterans — Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook), and Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez). Unfortunately, Matthew Gray Gubler’s Spencer Reid and Daniel Henney’s Matthew Simmons did not return. The revival explained that the characters went off on secret assignments.

Many fans also felt disappointed that Shemar Moore, who played Derek Morgan until Criminal Minds Season 11, did not return. However, with season 2 on the horizon, there’s another chance to bring these beloved characters back. Gubler, Moore, and Henney are all working on different projects at the moment, but Criminal Minds: Evolution showrunner Erica Messer left the door open for them. She isn’t ruling anything out for season 2.

“We wanted them both back, and they both had other projects, and we only had we had a very short window to shoot this year,” Messer told TVLine. “It was literally logistics; we just couldn’t get them. But we are all talking regularly, and fingers crossed we can make something work out, but we’re cheering on what Matthew and Daniel are doing when they’re not with us. And so it’s definitely bittersweet that we haven’t been able to have them for the big arc this season.”

The revival’s first season continues on Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently in the middle of its first season on Paramount+. The show returned after a holiday hiatus on Jan. 12, and there are now three more episodes awaiting release. The BAU faces an obstacle now that the serial killer network case has been shut down, and Elias feels the pressure of hiding his double life from his family. Will he slip up? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 drop on Thursdays on Paramount+ until Feb. 9. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on season 2.