Cynthia Nixon isn't hiding what is making the filming experience for 'And Just Like That...' different from her experience on the set of 'Sex and the City.'

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all returned to reprise their iconic Sex and the City characters in And Just Like That…, the Max reboot of the famed series. Kim Cattrall was not asked to return to the series, much to the chagrin of fans. While fans of the original series felt her absence, it wasn’t surprising that she didn’t return for the reboot’s first season. While her time as Samantha Jones made Cattrall’s career what it is, the experience was a negative one for the actor. Cattrall has spent years badmouthing her time on the show and her co-stars. Parker, Nixon, and Davis have largely stayed quiet until recently. Now that Cattrall has filmed a single cameo for the show’s second season, reportedly at the urging of an HBO executive, her former co-stars are becoming more vocal. Cynthia Nixon, in particular, opted to throw some serious shade.

Cynthia Nixon throws shade at her former co-star

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Cynthia Nixon opted to address Cattrall and the reboot’s decision not to ask the actor to reprise her role initially. She admitted that things felt vastly different without Cattrall on the set. Still, she didn’t seem to find that to be a particularly bad thing. In fact, Nixon made it clear how she feels about Cattrall by throwing some serious shade.

During the interview, Nixon said it was great to return to her famed character and to work with Parker and Davis again. She said that the set felt different before telling the publication, “the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That’s just the bottom line. We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it.” Nixon went on to say that her experience on the set of And Just Like That… didn’t include “walking on eggshells” around someone who was “unhappy” for reasons that no one understood.

Since wrapping filming on Sex and the City 2 in 2010, Cattrall has spoken openly about feeling bullied on set. She claimed Sarah Jessica Parker could have been nicer to her. She also once claimed the series was responsible for both her divorce and that the show led to her decision not to have children. Rumors of tension on the set have plagued the series since its original run. Apparently, those rumors had a lot of truth, despite the original cast denying tales of tension and fights back then.

Cynthia Nixon learned about Kim Cattrall’s return in the script

While Cattrall spent years insisting that she was done playing Samantha Jones, something, whether it was money, spite, or the fandom, has changed her mind. The actor will return for a single cameo in season 2 of the series. According to several reports, the scene was shot privately without other characters. According to reports, Cattrall requested none of her former co-stars be on set and asked that Michael Patrick King, the reboot’s showrunner, stay away, too.

The scene was such a secret that the actual main cast didn’t have a clue about it either. Nixon revealed that she only learned about the scene when she read it in the episode’s script. The actor, who has spent decades playing the fiery redhead, Miranda Hobbes, didn’t detail how that made her feel.

Fans of And Just Like That… will get to catch up with their favorite characters on June 22. Max will release the first two episodes of the show’s second season on that date. A new episode will be released each Thursday after that. Cattrall’s cameo is expected to appear in the season finale. The episode is scheduled to air in late August.