‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Is Season 2 in the Works? Here are the Details

The overwhelming success of Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six leaves fans hopeful for a sequel. The series chronicles the fictional rise and fall of one of the biggest bands of the 1970s. However, the series finale left viewers with several open-ended questions that could lead to further story exploration. Is season 2 in the works? Here are the details.

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ was based on a best-selling book

The story of Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, and the band members that make up The Six, was first told in a best-selling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The novel was adapted for the small-screen by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

Prime Video’s official plot synopsis reads: “Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band.”

It continued, “In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers — Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne — the band had risen from obscurity to fame.”

“And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.”

The story ended with a climactic scene that spelled the end of the band and the professional and personal partnership of Billy and Daisy. However, the open-ended nature of the final episode could lead to a second season, further exploring some unanswered questions regarding the group’s key relationships. Here’s what we know so far.

Is season 2 of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ in the works?

Daisy Jones & The Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid isn’t opposed to a second season of the wildly successful series. Per Variety, she isn’t ruling anything out.

“I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final and has an ending that feels really good,” Reid says. “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.”

“To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley [Keough] and Sam [Claflin], and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly,” she says. “I’m not so stupid as to not recognize what we have in the two of them. So it’s definitely on my mind.”

Riley Keough talks about season 2 and the question mark ending of Billy and Daisy’s relationship

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin | Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Actor Riley Keough, who sang and played guitar as Daisy Jones in the series, discussed the question mark ending of Daisy and Billy Dunne’s relationship. She told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s so much that’s been unsaid.”

“It’s complicated. In her mind, if he’s the love of her life and she believes maybe she’s the love of his life, when there’s so much that’s been unsaid, you can come up with your own narrative,” the actor explained.

After years of estrangement, Billy and Daisy reconnect. Both are older, wiser, and filled with nostalgic thoughts about their past.

Keough remains noncommittal about when Billy and Daisy see each other again. Will that open the door to a future storyline? “Well, I don’t know. That’s really something I’d like to leave open — what happens to them after the door opens? That can be anything. That’s the fun part of that moment. It ends at this moment where you can literally come up with any story you want as the viewer.”

All 10 Daisy Jones & The Six episodes are currently streaming on Prime Video. The series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, and Josh Whitehouse.