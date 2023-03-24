Daisy Kelliher Reveals How They Removed the Stain on the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Couch

When Parsifal III sets sail for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, will the sailing yacht be leaving the dock with a damaged white couch?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 guest Cindi Rose lounged on the white sectional after she applied sunless tanner, leaving a massive stain upon her departure. Removing the stain seemed impossible, especially since the tanning solution had time to set in the white fabric.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher told Showbiz Cheat Sheet the one product she won’t set sail without is Vanish. And that a combination of Vanish, elbow grease, and a steam cleaner lifted the hard to remove the stain from the white couch.

Vanish fixed the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ couch

The miraculous cleaning job could have been the perfect testimonial for Vanish. “Vanish is amazing and I use it for absolutely everything, but also vinegar and water,” Kelliher said. “I don’t really like using anything other than that. Except for marble because that will eat it. But vinegar and water is pretty much my absolute go-to for everything.”

She also dished how they keep fabric smelling fresh. “All stews use Downey, which is like a fabric softener for your beds,” she said. “But it’s expensive and it’s not always easy to get. So a little bit of fabric softener and water and you don’t need to iron your bedsheets anymore. Absolutely love it and am obsessed with it.”

Did the guests pay for Parsifal III’s couch to be cleaned?

Before Rose’s departure, Captain Glenn Shephard showed the stained couch to the guests and said they would need to pay for the damage. Rose denied she was the one who stained the couch. Cameras captured her sitting on the sectional, but Rose insisted another guest stained the couch.

When their episode aired, Rose messaged the other guest and she shared Rose’s message on Instagram. Kelliher reposted it on her story too. “We tipped $19,000 last year and no one tipped as far as Susan, the hair dresser, her husband so the amount plus extra for Susan staining the couch and blaming me. The other guest did not tip they [where] supposed to. We tipped $2,800 a person for a 1 ½ days. I had to [sic] pay extra for Susan staining the sofa. I don’t wear foundation or tanning lotions,” Rose insisted.

“Some of our tip and extra cash I handed to the Great captain went for cleaning the sofa. They always clean it. Normally they have wine on it. You can also easily cover a sofa with a slip cover or recover them for $600,” she added.

Kelliher added in her story that the guests were not charged for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht couch and that they cleaned it themselves.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ returns for another season

Parsifal III (and the same white couch) returns for another season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Also returning from the crew are Shephard, Kelliher, first mate Gary King, and chief engineer Colin MacRae. In the ultimate plot twist, Kelliher and MacRae hook up this season, which drives a wedge in their friendship with King.

Get ready to sail into a new season of #BelowDeckSailing on April 10th! ⛵ Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/rctXBOFI3a pic.twitter.com/nqMaFasQ5f — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 15, 2023

Also, new crew members bring drama – and maybe a mutiny – on deck this season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 premieres on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.