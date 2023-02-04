Dan Blocker Knew the Network Would Drop ‘Bonanza’ by Its 15th Year

Some TV shows feel like they exist out of time. Regardless of when they first aired, they always seem to be in rotation and, often, in syndication in multiple places. Such is the case with the long-running Western series Bonanza. Still, despite the show’s longevity, star Dan Blocker could tell its days were numbered by a certain point into its 14-year run.

‘Bonanza’ aired on NBC from 1959 to 1973

‘Bonanza’ stars Dan Blocker (left), Michael Landon, Lorne Greene, and Pernell Roberts | Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

After its fall 1959 debut, Bonanza didn’t take long to build a devoted fan base. Set in the 1860s, the show follows the Cartwright family and the goings-on in and around Virginia City, Nevada. Along with Dan Blocker, the Bonanza cast included Lorne Greene, Pernell Roberts, Michael Landon, and Guy Williams as the members of the Cartwright clan.

The series endured for more than a decade before NBC finally canceled it. The final episode aired in 1973. Following Blocker’s death the previous year, Bonanza struggled to find its way. So after a last-ditch effort to reinvigorate interest in the series, the network pulled the plug. And ever since, Bonanza has lived on through TV movies and decades of reruns.

Dan Blocker predicted when the show would end

Interestingly, Blocker could sense Bonanza was nearing its end during season 13. In a 1971 interview, the actor described how he had routinely been surprised when NBC renewed the show every year. But even so, he could tell the end was drawing near.

“I think it could [go on forever]. I think it will eventually become an economic burden for the network and the sponsors to such an extent that they will probably drop it,” Blocker said (via The Bobbie Wygant Archive).

“I foresee the show lasting another couple of years, but you see, when we’re working in film, we get so much film backlogged that it becomes unfeasible for the network to continue to pay out money, just making new produce when they have 13 years of produce in reserve that the public has only seen one-third of,” the actor added. “So it just doesn’t make sense economically to continue the thing. I should imagine by the 15th year, it will have run its course.”

And following Blocker’s death, Bonanza ended. The show never saw season 15, making the actor’s comments seem prophetic.

‘Bonanza’ remains 1 of the longest-running TV shows

Bonanza might not be a project younger generations remember well or have even heard of. However, the show shares rarefied air in that it remains one of the longest-running scripted series.

Aside from Gunsmoke — which aired for 20 seasons — Bonanza is the longest-running TV Western. Moreover, its cultural impact, particularly in the era it aired, cannot be overstated. Blocker and company helped change television history with Bonanza.