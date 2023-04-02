‘Dance Moms’ Alum Maddie Ziegler Is In Movies Now, What Are Critics Saying?

Maddie Ziegler has come a long way since her reality TV days. While it was clear that she shined on Dance Moms, the competition-based show was only the tip of the iceberg for her. Her performances on the show helped capture Sia’s attention and began a long-standing collaboration. But these days, Ziegler is known for more than just her dancing career. She has successfully transitioned her talents to the big screen and has starred in a handful of movies. But what are critics saying about her latest performance?

‘Dance Moms’ alum Maddie Ziegler | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

What TV shows and movies has Maddie Ziegler been in?

Interestingly enough, Ziegler started building her acting resume when she was still on Dance Moms. Some of her most well-known TV credits include: Drop Dead Diva, Pretty Little Liars, and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn. But the 20-year-old also has some impressive silver screen credits as well. Some of the movies she’s starred in are The Book of Henry, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, West Side Story, The Fallout, and most recently, Bloody Hell.

What are critics saying about the actor’s performance in ‘Bloody Hell?’

Though Ziegler has done quite a bit of acting in the last few years, Bloody Hell marks her first performance as a film’s lead. So just what are critics saying about her performance? The film recently premiered at South by Southwest on March 13 and received pretty incredible reviews. Many critics also called out Ziegler’s performance in a positive way.

“Bloody Hell is maybe the biggest surprise of #SXSW2023?” a critic Sean Boelman tweeted. “It’s really, really funny, but also extraordinarily poignant. Maddie Ziegler’s performance is also pretty fantastic, with a few scenes in which her turn is legitimately heartbreaking. Very very good and exceeds expectations.” Another critic, Rendy Jones, also had positive things to say about the dancer and her movie via his Twitter page. “Maddie Ziegler takes a star-turning comedic showcase and nails the timing with her own confidence and sharp wit.”

When will fans be able to watch Ziegler’s movie, ‘Bloody Hell’

Bloody Hell has also received favorable reviews on both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. But when will Dance Moms fans be able to evaluate Ziegler’s performance for themselves? Thus far, the film doesn’t have a release date for wide distribution. However, Deadline did list Elevation Pictures as the Canadian Distributor. Considering Ziegler’s impressive fan base, we’d imagine that a streamer might acquire the movie as well. However, the timeline of things is anyone’s guess.

What else has the ‘Dance Moms’ alum been up to?

Acting isn’t the only thing that’s keeping Ziegler busy as of late. She’s also becoming well-respected in the fashion world as well. This year, she sat front row at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. She also has teased an upcoming collaboration with her younger sister and fellow Dance Moms alum, Kenzie Ziegler. So clearly, Maddie remains booked and busy. We’re sure her millions of fans are eager to see what she does next.