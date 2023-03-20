‘Dance Moms’ Alums Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler Have a Secret Collab Coming Up

Kenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler are certainly not strangers to working together. The sisters were only 6 and 8 when they joined the cast of Dance Moms. The show served as their intro into the entertainment world and help both of the dancers launch their respective careers. Furthermore, the pair were tasked with collaborating with one another in a group dance on a near-weekly basis for six years. But while their days of competition dance are long behind them, the sisters are planning to unveil a different kind of collaboration in the coming months.

Kenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler have collaborated on a podcast since leaving ‘Dance Moms’

Maddie and Kenzie have certainly worked together since they exited Dance Moms in season 6. In September 2021, the famous sisters launched their podcast Take 20 with Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler. With the podcast, the siblings sought to give fans a more personal look into their lives. The pair spoke about their friends, family life, and what it was like for them to navigate life in the spotlight.

What have the sisters been up to recently?

It’s no secret that both Kenzie and Maddie are booked and busy. Maddie just made her mark at Fashion Week, sitting front row at shows like Givenchy, Michael Kors, and Tory Burch. Furthermore, her film, Bloody Hell, recently premiered at South by Southwest. Meanwhile, Kenzie has been busy making music. She recently released music videos for her songs “paper” and “100 degrees” and is teasing a new album to be released in the summer. But despite their busy schedules, the Dance Moms alums are still making time to work together this year.

Maddie teased an upcoming collaboration with Kenzie

In an interview with WWD, Maddie teased a new collab that she’s been working on with Kenzie. “My sister and I are working on something this year together,” The Fallout actor shared. “So that will be coming out in a few months. My sister and I obviously grew up working together, and now that we’ve done our own thing, any chance we get to work together again, it’s just the most fun ever. She’s my best friend, so we have the best time.”

How quitting ‘Dance Moms’ brought the sisters closer together

It’s certainly great to hear that Kenzie and Maddie love working together, especially since they did it for so many years. Interestingly enough, their bond got more intense after they left the show. The sisters admit that they didn’t become besties until after they quit Dance Moms. Considering they were constantly pitted against each other throughout their tenure on the show, we can see why that would be the case.

These days, however, the sisters are their biggest supporters. We’re sure fans of the Maddie and Kenzie are excited to see what they’re cooking up. Considering the sisters have dabbled in music, fashion, acting, makeup, podcasting, clothing, and more, their collaboration could be anything. Only time will tell what they’ve dreamed up together.