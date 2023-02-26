‘Dance Moms’ Brynn Got Death Threats for Being Called ‘The New Maddie’

Brynn Rumfallo certainly made waves when she officially joined the Dance Moms cast in season 6. Though she’d appeared in a few episodes of season 5, viewers really took note of the talented dancer in the following season. A large part of that was due to the way she was introduced. Abby Lee Miller brought Rumfallo in as the replacement for her favorite student, Maddie Ziegler, and chaos immediately ensued.

Dance Moms Season 6 cast | Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Abby Lee Miller often referred to Brynn Rumfallo as ‘The New Maddie’

It didn’t take long for Rumfallo’s presence to get under people’s skin. Of course, Miller’s constant praise of the Arizona dancer only increased tensions. Calling Rumfallo the next best thing to Ziegler, “the new Maddie,” and “the next Maddie” quickly riled some members of the Dance Moms cast up. But the dancers and moms weren’t the only ones ruffled by Rumfallo’s presence on the hit Lifetime reality TV show.

Rumfallo recieved death threats for being compared to Ziegler

It seems that some Dance Moms viewers weren’t happy with Rumfallo’s tenure on the show. And they weren’t shy about telling her in a very unacceptable way. On an episode of her podcast Double Take, Rumfallo revealed that she recieved harsh messages on social media after she was dubbed “the next Maddie” and “the new Maddie.”

“I would get full death threats every day of my life,” the Dance Moms alum shared. “Like ‘You should go die. Nobody wants you here. Nobody likes you. Your mom is a wh*re.’ I would literally get comments like that all the time. And it’s like, ‘Oh, like, I’m 11.'”

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum was never phased by hateful social media comments

Fortuantley, Rumfallo didn’t put too much stock into the death threats despite being harassed as a young child. “It’s funny because, considering how anxious I used to be, I did not give a flying F about hate comments,” she explained. “I never cared. I never shed a tear over comments. I was always like, ‘Meh, I don’t care.'”

Rumfallo shared that she realized early on that her trolls always hid behind fake profiles. “And then you’d click on their account, and they’d have no posts, no followers, and you’re like weirdos,” she explained. “That’s the funny thing about online hate comments. It’s like that’s why they’re online because exactly they would never say it to your face.”

Rumfallo is still dealing hate years after she left ‘Dance Moms’

It’s a good thing that Rumfallo has learned to shake off hate comments becuase she’s still getting them to this day. Despite the fact that it’s been years since the dancer left the show, she still gets the occasional hate comment since Dance Moms has been trending on TikTok. “I’ll get hate comments here and there, and I’m like, it like happened five years ago.”

Continuing on, Rumfallo revealed that people expect her to clarify the choices that she made on Dance Moms years ago. “I’ll get comments like, ‘Why did you do this’ and I’m like, ‘Brother, that was so long ago. Like, I can’t go back.'” Though Rumfallo has certainly been impacted by her time on the reality TV show, it seems that she’s put her Dance Moms day firmly behind her. Here’s hoping that her critics can too, and stop sending the 19-year-old hate.