Brynn Rumfallo on Why She’ll Never Regret Doing ‘Dance Moms’

Brynn Rumfallo was only 11 when she was tapped to join the cast of Dance Moms. At the time, the dancer had no idea how much the show would take over her life and impact her future. Now, eight years later, the former reality TV star is still feeling ramifications of the show. But despite the highs and lows of the reality TV series, Rumfallo will never regret her time on the show.

Dance Moms Season 6 cast | Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

When did Brynn Rumfallo join the ‘Dance Moms’ cast?

Rumfallo and her mom, Ashlee Allen, first joined the Dance Moms cast in season 5. The duo stuck around for a couple of episodes before heading back to their home in Arizona. However, they made a surprise appearance in the season 6 premiere and became main cast members until nearly the end of season 7.

The dancer was one of Abby Lee Miller’s favorites

Like many of her fellow castmates, Rumfallo’s tenure on the show was rife with drama. However, she was fortunate in that she didn’t often face the wrath of her dance teacher Abby Lee Miller. Rumfallo was a favorite of Miller’s and didn’t typically have to deal with choreographer’s harsh remarks. In an episode of her podcast, Double Take, the dancer revealed that because Miller loved her, she wasn’t mean to her.

Being the center of drama caused Rumfallo to have panic attacks

Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said about the way Rumfallo was sometimes treated by her fellow castmates. Since she and her mother were intentionally brought in by Dance Moms producers to cause drama, Rumfallo was often target of vitrol. This was particularly difficult for the young dancer to deal with, and it often manifested itself into anxiety attacks.

“When stuff would happen, I would have full-blown panic attacks,” Rumfallo admitted about her time on Dance Moms. “Just because it was so overwhelming. And I hated confrontation, and I hated being the one that was being targeted all the time, which I did feel targeted for a full [season]. For a full season, I feel like I was the target of a lot of things, and so going on to set everyday, I’d be so nervous.”

Why Rumfallo will never regret her time on ‘Dance Moms’

But despite some of the negative aspects that came along with being on the show, Rumfallo admits that she will never regret her time on Dance Moms. She feels that the show has helped her get to where she is today. “I will never regret doing the show,” the dancer explained. “I’m very thankful for it because it gave me everything I have today. Like I would not be where I am. I would not be living in my own house right now if I didn’t have the show because, financially, it did give me a boost which is like, yeah, so nice.”

Would Rumfallo ever do ‘Dance Moms’ again?

But just because Rumfallo doesn’t regret her tenure on Dance Moms doesn’t mean she’d ever do it again. “That experience was wild,” the dancer exclaimed. “Like I said, I don’t regret it. Wouldn’t do it again and wouldn’t reccommend it, but I’m very thankful.” Clearly, being on the show took a toll on the dancer. Thankfully, she seems to be in a better place today.