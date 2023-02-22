‘Dance Moms’: Brynn Rumfallo Revealed How She Got Cast on the Show

When Brynn Rumfallo first appeared on Dance Moms, it was just for a few episodes. The dancer was originally introduced in season 5 when she joined the Abby Lee Dance Company Junior Elite Competition Team as a guest. She stayed for just a couple episodes, and it was clear that she had plenty of talent. In fact, her skills were so strong that her fellow castmate, Maddie Ziegler was a little nervous to compete a solo against her because Rumfallo had “amazing technique.” While Rumfallo gave a great performance, she didn’t become an official cast member until season 6. But just how did that happen?

‘Dance Moms’ alum Brynn Rumfallo | Paul Redmond/WireImage

Brynn Rumfallo recalls her audition to join the ‘Dance Moms’ cast

Recently, Rumfallo spoke about her Dance Moms experience on her podcast Double Take. On the show, the dancer explained exactly how she got cast in the popular reality show. “It was just super crazy how it all happened,” she recalled. Rumfallo then launched into a story about how she auditioned, and the Dance Moms producers told her that they’d give her and her mom, Ashlee Allen, a call and let them know. However, because that’s something that always happened at auditions, Rumfallo didn’t think anything of it. Thus she and her mother drove from Los Angeles (where the show was being filmed) back to their home in Arizona overnight. However, the drive home was actually premature.

The produces didn’t give the dancer and her mom a clear timeline at first

“The next morning [we] got a call like, ‘We need you in LA tomorrow. We’ll put you in a hotel for a couple weeks, and we’ll see what happens from there,'” Rumfallo recalled. The dancer went on to share that she and her mom both thought that the opportunity to be a part of the Dance Moms cast was too big to turn down. Thus, they packed their suitcases with enough clothing to last for two weeks in the hotel. However, they actually ended up getting signed for a couple of seasons rather than just a few weeks.

Rumfallo and her family uprooted their lives for ‘Dance Moms’

While there were some benefits to being a part of the Dance Moms cast, being on the show was a bit jarring for Rumfallo and her family. Her mom, stepdad, and two younger siblings eventually all relocated to LA and lived in very close quarters. Rumfallo recalls living in a two-bedroom apartment and sharing a room with her two siblings. “That’s such a fever dream,” Rumfallo shared. “Like crazy. Me, Sadie, and Noah shared a room together. We had three twin beds in one room, shared one closet. Like I will never forget that, and two dogs.”

Clearly, being a part of the Dance Moms cast was a life-changing experience for Rumfallo and her family. And while the dancer doesn’t regret her time on the show, she also shared that she wouldn’t do it again. Considering some of the things she went through, we can’t say we blame her.