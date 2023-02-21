‘Dance Moms’: 5 Unforgettable Groups Dances

There were no shortage of memorable group dances throughout the eight seasons of Dance Moms. Nearly every week the Abby Lee Dance Company Junior Elite Competition Team competed a new number at a dance competition. The team’s teacher, Abby Lee Miller, always stressed the importance of the group winning. With few exceptions, the group was typically Miller’s top priority. Of course, some group dances stuck out to fans more than others. Here are five group dances that still stand out to us years later.

Dance Moms cast | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Party, Party, Party

We couldn’t make a list about memorable group dances without including Party, Party, Party. After all, it was the group dance featured in the very first episode of Dance Moms. While it wasn’t the best group dance of all time, the costumes were super fun and the girls had a lot of energy. The frequent cuts to Miller’s face also made it clear how seriously she took winning dance competitions. It’s fair to say that Party, Party, Party was the one that started it all. Thus, it’s earned a spot on our list.

The Last Text

Next up is The Last Text from season 2’s nationals. Any fan of Dance Moms likely remembers this dark dance number. A warning about the dangers of texting and driving, the girls managed to strike an emotional chord with this number. The dance ended up helping them win a national title and even Cathy Nesbitt-Stein (one of the show’s main antagonist) had to give Miller props for what she accomplished with the The Last Text. Miller has shared many times that this particular dance was one of her favorites. It was no surprise when she selected it for her dancers to perform when she was a guest host on The View.

Boss Ladies

There weren’t a lot of hip hop numbers of Dance Moms. Perhaps this is why Boss Ladies is a fan-favorite group dance. The upbeat number was chock full of attidue and dynamism. Furthermore, Boss Ladies served as Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler’s very last dance with the ALDC. Thus, it struck an emotional chord with fans and dancers alike.

Rosa Parks

There was a lot of controversy about who would play the lead role of Rosa Parks in the eponymous group dance. However, it was clear from the start that Nia Sioux was the only viable choice for the lead role. Sioux did a gorgeous job as the lead in the dance and helped depict a rendition of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The dance helped tell a piece of American history in a tasteful way and also gave Sioux (who was often undervalued and underappreciated during her Dance Moms tenure) a true chance to shine.

FANtastic

When it comes to risqué group dances, there’s a handful that may come to mind for fans of Dance Moms. Electricity and The Last Dance are certainly contenders for the most controversial performance in the series. However, our pick is FANtasitic. If that name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because reruns of the episode “Topless Showgirls” (the episode in which FANtastic is featured) no longer air on Lifetime. Since the group dance feature a burlesque style dance with costuming that was hardly age-appropriate for the girls, we see why that was the case.

Considering there were 224 episodes of Dance Moms, there were plenty of group dances that were contenders for this list. Still, these five were clear standouts for one reason or another.