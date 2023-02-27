‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Tom Bergeron and Cheryl Burke Tease Secret Project

Three months after announcing her retirement from performing on Dancing with the Stars, Cheryl Burke posed alongside Tom Bergeron in an Instagram post that had fans talking. The longtime friends, who became close pals when Bergeron hosted the former ABC competition series, teased a secret project. What could this former Dancing with the Stars duo be cooking up? Let’s dive in to find out.

Tom Bergeron and Cheryl Burke | Getty Images/Eric McCandless

Cheryl Burke and Tom Bergeron worked together for 23 seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Tom Bergeron was the original host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. For 28 seasons, he corraled the judges, contestants, and pros. Bergeron is known for his sharp senor and ability to think on his feet during live shows.

In 2020, Bergeron shared he would not return to Dancing with the Stars in a Twitter statement posted on July 13, 2020. Additionally, he wasn’t asked back for season 29. ABC replaced him with Tyra Banks, who currently hosts the series.

Cheryl Burke competed as a pro for 23 seasons. She won back-to-back mirrorball trophies in seasons 2 and 3 and came in second place twice. However, Burke announced her retirement from the series as the longest-tenured female pro after competing with Sam Champion in season 31.

The pro dancer remained close with Bergeron, and they recently met to discuss a secret project. They posted a sweet snap to Instagram and shared information regarding their plans.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ alums Tom Bergeron and Cheryl Burke teases a secret project

Tom Bergeron shared an Instagram post regarding his meeting with Cheryl Burke, where they posted a series of sweet snaps and some information regarding their new project.

In the caption, Bergeron wrote, “A productive meeting with Cheryl Burke about our new project was interrupted by an uninvited guest. Or was it? Details in my story.” The uninvited guest was a fly, which found its way into the lunch meeting between the two longtime pals.

Neither Bergeron nor Burke shared further information regarding what they might be working on together. Thrilled fans learned of their reunion and shared their remarks regarding a future project in the post’s comments section.

Fans reacted to news the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alums would work together again

Dancing with the Stars, viewers have historically spoken about their wish to see Bergeron in a new television project. Their wish may be granted, and they shared their comments regarding Bergeron and Burke’s pairing in the post’s comments section.

“You are missed more than you know! The show is unrecognizable, focusing on the host and not the dancers! Additionally, now you have to have a premium channel to watch! Can’t wait to see you both!” wrote one follower of Bergeron and Burke’s news.

“Love you both! Best host ever! And the best dancer! I look forward to what you will do. Just know that you are appreciated, and I recognize your tremendous talents,” penned a second fan.

“Can’t wait to hear about the new project,” a third Instagram user noted.

Finally, a fourth fan wrote, “I’m so excited to hear that you two are collaborating on something new!! It will surely be fantastic, seeing how it’s with the two of you!! I will be anxiously waiting for more about it!! Happy creating to you both!”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. Cheryl Burke is the host of the podcast Burke in the Game.