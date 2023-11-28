While there have been many romantically involved pros in the series' history, are Daniella and Pasha the first to make it to the semifinals?

After weeks of competition, the season 32 Dancing with the Stars semifinals has finally arrived. Five couples remain, including two pros who are married in real life. Are Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov the first husband and wife pros to compete against one another in a DWTS semifinal competition?

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov face off in a battle for the ‘DWTS’ mirrorball trophy

As season 32 winds down, five celebrities and their pros remain. Reality star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, film star Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, TV star Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and singer/songwriter Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

While many pros are in relationships and several are married, none have made it to the semifinals of the ABC series as competitors. Daniella and Pasha are the first husband and wife to battle against one another with their respective celebrity partners.

The couple is trying to make it to the finals and be the first to take home the newly christened Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. This trophy was renamed in honor of DWTS‘ late head judge in October of this year.

Have Daniella Karagach or Pasha Pashkov ever won a mirrorball trophy?

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert won a mirrorball trophy together in season 30 of ‘DWTS’ | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Pasha Pashkov has never been a competitor in the DWTS semifinals. He has been a pro since season 28.

In his first season on DWTS, Pashkov placed seventh with The Office star Kate Flannery. He came in 14th place with activist Carole Baskin in season 29 and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu in season 30. In season 31, he came in 15th with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

Daniella Karagach has been a pro since season 29. She landed in the semifinals in her first season, where she came in third alongside singer Nelly.

In season 30, Karagach won her first mirrorball trophy with athlete Iman Shumpert. Following, she was paired with Joseph Baena and came in 11th place during season 31.

How long have Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov been married?

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have been married since 2014. The Knot reported their wedding took place in July 2014 when Karagach was 20, and Pashkov was 27.

The couple met in 2009 after being introduced by their dance coaches. At the time, he was 22, and she was just 15.

Shortly after Karagach turned 16, the dancing duo started dating. In 2012, Pashkov popped the question, and the couple married two years later.

In 2022, Karagach and Pashkov announced they were expecting their first baby. On May 30, 2023, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Nikita, to their family.

Along with performing on DWTS, Pashkov and Karagach run an online company, Wedding Dance, that provides wedding dance lessons to newly engaged couples preparing for their first dance as husband and wife.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+. The series airs the following day on Hulu.